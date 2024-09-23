CodiMe Targets the U.S. and European Markets through CES with its AI Fashion Model Image Generation Solution ‘Potoo’

Jihye Jung, CEO of CodiMe, pitching at the ‘Global Media Meetup’ held at MIK Base Camp Jihye Jung, CEO of CodiMe, pitching at the ‘Global Media Meetup’ Helena Stone, Editor-in-Chief of Geekspin (left), and Jihye Jung, CEO of CodiMe, after the event

CodiMe’s Potoo enables fashion retailers to create model images from product photos and customize them with styling, backgrounds, and poses.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodiMe (CEO Jihye Jung) participated in the ‘Global Media Meetup,’ held from July 24 to 26 at MIK Base Camp in Seoul. The event, co-hosted by AVING News and U.S. tech media Geekspin , focuses on introducing domestic startups’ products and technologies to the global market, offering early reports through global media on CES 2025 Innovation Award applications and participating startups.CodiMe, a fashion tech startup, creates solutions that allow fashion sellers to generate attractive content with limited capital. It operates the B2B SaaS solution ‘ Potoo ,’ which uses generative AI to produce fashion content needed for e-commerce.Jihye Jung explained, “Fashion or e-commerce professionals and online shoppers have all seen beautiful model photos wearing the products they want to buy. These photos show how the clothes look when worn and require significant resources from fashion brands to produce. From model hiring to the final photo shoot, much time and money goes into the process, including licensing fees for models and studio rentals. Most fashion brands spend over 10% of their annual revenue on these photo shoots.”Potoo provides a solution for small and medium-sized sellers who need help with the high costs and time commitments involved in this process. “With Potoo, users can quickly and affordably generate high-quality model photos. By uploading product images and specifying the desired styling, background, and poses, AI-generated model photos can be produced unlimitedly,” Jung said.She added, “This can save up to 90% of costs and time. For example, if a seller wants to promote a sweater, they need product photos for the product page and model photos for social media marketing. Traditionally, they would need to hire a model or photographer and secure a location. However, with Potoo, this process is unnecessary. Brands can choose specific concepts or moods, and the background can be set to a futuristic world or an urban setting, for instance.”Styling is also crucial for boosting sales and profitability. With Potoo, users can easily generate variations without needing to shoot new photos for each styling change. Using virtual models, Potoo generates unlimited model cuts. The AI solution can recognize the product’s shape and environment and create model images, especially useful in the fashion and e-commerce industries.CodiMe highlighted that Potoo has gained over 200 clients without any marketing efforts, forming partnerships with major fashion companies in Korea.During the Global Media Meetup, Geekspin asked about the types of product photos required for Potoo. Jung explained, “Photos taken against a solid background, with or without models, can be used regardless of resolution. You can change the background color and styling, but each color variant of the product needs to be photographed separately. While you only need one product photo, we recommend using 10 model photos to generate a model with a body shape that closely resembles a real human. Model photos are optional but recommended to achieve realistic poses. For example, a model seated on a chair is a feature we plan to add.”In response to a question about setting a brand-specific mood, Jung explained, “You start by selecting a styling option. For instance, you could style a red T-shirt with a beach background. By giving that command to the AI, you can generate four model photos within a minute. For swimsuits, you can choose between a pool or beach setting.”Looking ahead, CodiMe plans to expand Potoo’s capabilities. “We don’t generate model photos for children’s clothing but plan to expand in that area. We will also broaden the range of model ethnicities as we prepare for CES 2025 and global expansion. While our focus has been on the Korean market, we plan to launch globally through CES 2025, targeting the U.S. and European markets. We aim to expand into global SPA brands and e-commerce platforms, especially helping small fashion brands reduce the cost of model photos. By 2027, we plan to enter the fashion agency industry.”Geekspin, founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York, covers tech and technology-focused content. Helena Stone, a tech product expert with experience at MSNBC, Wired, ABC News, Time Magazine, and Women’s Day Magazine, attended the event. Stone regularly covers global companies’ products and technologies at major events like CES.

