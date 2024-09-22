PHILIPPINES, September 22 - Press Release

September 22, 2024 Bong Go visits San Fernando, Cebu to lead groundbreaking of Super Health Center and aid indigent sectors Senator Christopher "Bong" Go led the groundbreaking ceremony of the Super Health Center in Barangay South Poblacion, San Fernando, Cebu, on Friday, September 20. As part of his ongoing commitment to improving healthcare accessibility across the country, Go highlighted the importance of establishing such healthcare facilities, particularly in rural areas. In his speech, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography proudly mentioned that one of his key advocacies is the establishment of more Super Health Centers nationwide. "Sa mga itinayo ng Super Health Centers, nakita namin kung gaano kalaki ang naitutulong nito sa komunidad, lalo na sa rural areas. 'Yun po ang layunin ng mga Super Health Centers, ang ilapit sa mamamayan ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno," he said. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH) led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 20 in Cebu. Go also expressed gratitude to the local government for their diligent efforts in making the Super Health Center a reality. He specifically thanked Congresswoman Rhea Gullas, Governor Gwen Garcia, Mayor Mytha Ann Canoy, and Vice Mayor Ricci Regen Reluya for their contributions. Meanwhile, in support of community health front liners, Go also gave grocery packs to the barangay health workers (BHWs) and barangay nutrition scholars (BNSs) present. Apart from inspecting the Super Health Center, Go also partnered with Mayor Canoy and the rest of the local government in providing financial support to qualified indigent sectors in the town. A total of 532 indigent members of various sectors, including BHWs, BNSs, fire victims, and vendors, gathered at the San Fernando Municipal Sports Complex, where they received additional support from Go, such as meals, vitamins, masks, and shirts. Some beneficiaries also received shoes, phones, bicycles, watches, and sports equipment like volleyballs and basketballs. Go, who serves as the vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, was instrumental in securing funding for the said sports complex. In a heartfelt message, Mayor Canoy expressed her deep gratitude to Go for his unwavering support to the municipality, particularly in health services and infrastructure projects. "Ako, naroon ako kanina sa South Poblacion Gym dahil nag-inaugurate tayo ng Super Health Center... na ibinigay sa ating bayan ng ating mahal na Senator Bong Go, na talaga namang masipag," Mayor Canoy stated. In addition to the health center, she said that Go also advocated for the ongoing improvement of the South Poblacion Gym. The gym renovation, which is currently under construction, is another example of the senator's commitment to local infrastructure development. Canoy also acknowledged Senator Go's swift action in extending assistance to fire victims in the municipality, even before any official request for aid was made. "Hindi pa tayo humihingi ng tulong, pero tumulong na agad siya. Alam niya kasi, hindi ba, tayo'y laging binabantayan. Hindi ka kailangang humingi. Tayo pa ang nilapitan," Canoy added. The mayor expressed her desire to continue working closely with Go, emphasizing the strong bond between the municipality and the senator, and the positive changes his initiatives have brought to San Fernando. "Dito sa San Fernando, mananatili tayong nakaalalay kay Senator Bong Go. Hindi lang tayo masaya at nagpapasalamat ngayong hapon dahil kay Senator Bong Go, kundi talagang natutuwa tayo sa kanyang ginagawa," Canoy said as she wrapped up her speech. Meanwhile, Go offered additional aid to individuals with medical conditions and advised them to avail themselves of the services provided by nearby Malasakit Centers located at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital, and Cebu City Medical Center in Cebu City; Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City; Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital; Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital in Mandaue City; and Talisay District Hospital in Talisay City. Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops for medical assistance programs aimed at helping impoverished patients reduce their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. As of now, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Centers program has already provided aid to nearly 12 million Filipinos. Go supported other projects in the province, including the construction of multipurpose buildings in Barili, Cordova, Ginatilan, Pilar, Tabogon, and Talisay City; improvement of existing roads in Alcantara, Alcoy, Alegria, Asturias, Balamban, Boljoon, Borbon, Carmen, Madridejos, Malabuyoc, Minglanilla, Moalboal, Pinamungajan, Sibonga, Sogod, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Carcar City, and Naga City; improvement of flood mitigation structures in Catmon and Tuburan; installation of street lights in Asturias, Compostela, and Daanbantayan; and acquisition of ambulance units for Madridejos and Naga City. In Cebu City, Go also supported the rehabilitation and expansion of a multipurpose building in Brgy. Duljo Fatima, the construction of a new multipurpose building in Bahay Silangan, and the acquisition of a mini dump truck. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin 'yung pagkakataong ibinigay niyo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong ialay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo," said Go, who is known as "Mr. Malasakit" for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need. On the same day, Go's Malasakit Team assisted displaced workers, while he personally supported cooperatives in Cebu City. Later, he attended the National Assembly of PDP-Laban and extended help to fire victims in Davao City.

