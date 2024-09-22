Government urges caution amid severe snowfall and road closures

Government wishes to update on the road closures which were as a result of heavy snowfall that affected the provinces of Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga, Kwa Zulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. Most of the roads have been cleared of snow and motorists who were trapped have been rescued and mop up operations are continuing. Government is advising against any travel on these roads.

*Roads Update:*

#N3 Toll Route - The section between Tugela Plaza and Harrismith, including Van Reenen Pass and Tugela Plaza is still closed. The rest of the N3 Toll Route has been cleared.

#The N5 from Bethlehem to Harrismith is open, though dangerous driving conditions persist 30 km from Harrismith due to melting snow. Travel on this route is strongly discouraged.

#The R57 from Kestell to the R714 junction is open with dangerous conditions, the R714 from Bethlehem to Warden is also open but melting snow is causing hazardous driving conditions. Travel is strongly discouraged.

#N11 Route, the road is open between Ladysmith and Volksrust, however, it is very misty through Majuba Pass making it difficult to drive, citizens along this route are urged not to travel.

All passes in the Eastern Cape have been opened for motorists, however Government appeals to motorists to be cautious as the road is still slippery.

The affected provinces are still experiencing snowfall and heavy mist and fog is limiting visibility. Citizens are urged to remain patient and cancel travel on closed routes.

Emergency teams continue to work on clearing the snow and restoring accessibility. Government will advise when conditions of the roads have improved and declared safe for use.

Government, through the coordinated efforts of disaster management authorities, the South African Police Service (SAPS), the South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL), the N3 Toll Concession (RF) Proprietary Ltd (N3TC), the South African National Defence Force (SANDF)and emergency services continue to respond to the situation to provide the required assistance.

*Stranded Road Users*

Most stranded road users along the N3 Toll Route have been assisted, and work continues to reach those stranded between Van Reenen and Swinburne (Montrose). Government extends its appreciation to the assistance by humanitarian organisations for the relief.

Emergency provisions and medical support are being distributed in all affected provinces, and additional air support will be provided as soon as weather conditions permit.

District Disaster Management Centres are continuously providing updates on relief operations. The public is encouraged to stay informed by tuning in to local radio stations and checking government social media channels for the latest updates on road closures and relief efforts.

Regarding ports of entries, in response to the current weather conditions, the Border Management Authority (BMA) and its partners had temporarily closed certain ports as a safety precaution. However, operations have now resumed at all ports of entry that were affected by the snowfall with the exception of the Sani Pass due to the melting snow which is causing the roads to be slippery. Travellers seeking to enter Lesotho are advised to use the Ficksburg Port, Caledonspoort, Makhaleng, Boesmansnek, Monontsha and Maseru as alternative ports of entry.

Those who are trapped in the snow must remain in the vehicle, signal for help, and wait for assistance from disaster management authorities and police. It is safer to stay inside your vehicle and wait for help. Citizens are advised not to leave their vehicles to search for assistance unless help is visible within a reasonable distance.

Government thanks all citizens for their cooperation during this challenging time and urges patience and adherence to safety precautions to minimise any further impact of these severe weather conditions. Stay home, stay informed and stay safe.

Enquiries:

Ms Nomonde Mnukwa, Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 653 7485