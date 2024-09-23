REAL PROPERTY VALUATION: The Comprehensive Guide to Real Property Valuation Methods and their Applications

NIGERIA, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- REAL PROPERTY VALUATION: From Methods to Applications provides worked examples that illustrate the practical applications of each valuation method. The book offers a step-by-step guide to estimating the value of commercial, residential, industrial, and specialized properties. Throughout the text, Ganiyu presents clear, simplified, and relatable examples for each method’s application, making complex concepts accessible.This practical resource is invaluable for students pursuing degrees and diplomas in real property valuation, property management, and estate agency. It also serves as a beneficial tool for practitioners engaged in real estate activities, including land and building valuation, transactions, and property management on behalf of clients.CONTACT DETAILSThe book is available for purchase online at Amazon’s KDP Book Store.About the AuthorDr. Ganiyu O. Olayonwa holds a PhD in Real Estate and is an Associate Member of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers. He is also registered with the Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria. With 32 years of lecturing experience in tertiary institutions (both universities and polytechnics) in Nigeria, he brings a wealth of knowledge to this subject.Visit Amazon’s KDP Book Store to grab a copy.

