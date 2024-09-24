Markham Board of Trade Presents: 'AI's Impact on Cybersecurity | What You Need to Know'

Mayor Frank Scarpitti, Honorary Chair for Event with Co-Chair Markham Councillor Amanda Yeung Collucci and Panel Speakers Computek College | Kumaran Nadesan York University | Dr. Arash Habibi Lashkari York Regional Police Technical Invasions Unit Panel Speakers & Moderator: Kathleen McDonnell | Rocco Galletto | Rob Philpotts | Paul Teitelman

National Experts to Discuss the Implications of Artificial Intelligence on Cybersecurity to Navigate Emerging Cyber Threats at a Key Markham Business Event

MARKHAM, ON, CANADA, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Markham Board of Trade (MBT) in collaboration with Computek College and York University as the Presenting Sponsor, is proud to present its upcoming event, " AI's Impact on Cybersecurity ," on Thursday, September 26th, 2024, from 11:30 PM to 2:00 PM at the Toronto Marriott Markham.Organized by the Markham Board of Trade, with Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti as Honorary Chair and City Councillor Amanda Collucci as Co-Chair, this event will bring together leading national experts to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the cybersecurity landscape. Title Sponsor Computek College , a long-standing Ontario career college, delivers industry-informed training for newcomers and internationally trained professionals to become employed in the healthcare, business, and technology sectors. Computek's Markham campus has been training students in and around the city for 15 years, including offering its cybersecurity training program for nearly five years. Computek has also successfully collaborated across sectors, including with local governments and non-profits, to develop and deliver innovative training and employment interventions to address labour market gaps, particularly in Southern Ontario. Presenting Sponsor York University is a driving force in learning, innovation, and community engagement, while shaping the future of digital and cybersecurity. York’s new Markham Campus, located in Markham’s thriving technology and innovation corridor, is a testament to that vision. This September, at York University Markham, the first cohort of public university students in York Region celebrated their inaugural day of classes, marking an exciting milestone for the region's educational and economic advancement.As cyber threats evolve, becoming more sophisticated and harder to detect, the implications of AI accelerating cybersecurity threats is an essential element for businesses and organizations to understand. This event will provide valuable insights into the rapidly evolving role AI presents in cybersecurity.Featured Speakers:1. Kathleen McDonell, Canadian Director, ESET Digital SecurityKathleen McDonell brings over 20 years of experience in digital security and technology solutions. As Director of ESET Digital Security for Canada, she leads strategies in digital transformation and cybersecurity across various sectors, including education, government, and healthcare.2. Rocco Galletto, Partner, National Cyber Leader, BDO CanadaRocco Galletto is a cybersecurity visionary with over 25 years of experience, currently serving as the National Cyber Leader at BDO Canada. He has successfully transformed security programs for Canada's largest retailers, public sector entities, and financial institutions, building and leading elite Cyber Defense teams to protect critical assets3. Douglas MacRae, Technical Investigations Unit, York Regional PoliceDetective Constable Douglas MacRae, a member of the York Regional Police for 17 years, specializes in cybercrime investigations. His experience in law enforcement and technical investigations offers a unique perspective on cybersecurity challenges.4. Rob Philpotts, Director, Threat Management & Response, BDO CanadaA former Army Signals officer, Rob Philpotts led signals intelligence operations in the Canadian intelligence fusion centre in Afghanistan. His projects integrated people, processes and technology across teams, nations, and alliances. Within the military Rob established feasible tactical, operational, and strategic interoperability models within NORAD and NATO.5. Dr. Arash Habibi Lashkari, Professor, Canada Research Chair in Cybersecurity, York UniversityDr. Lashkari is the founder and Director of the Behaviour-Centric Cybersecurity Center (BCCC) at York University. He is a renowned cybersecurity expert with over 25 years of cyberthreat detection, analysis and research. As a senior member of IEEE, he has been recognized as one of Canada’s Top 150 Researchers (2017), and recipient of 15 international computer security competition awards.6. Paul Teitelman, Partner, BDO CanadaPaul Teitelman, a Partner at BDO Canada, has extensive experience helping organizations tackle complex challenges. His expertise in regulatory standards and business assurance positions him as a thought leader in business resilience."AI's Impact on Cybersecurity | What You Need to Know" will offer professionals the chance to hear from national industry leaders about rapidly evolving AI-driven cyber threats and the urgent need to stay ahead of the curve. Seats are limited, so make sure you secure yours today. To learn more and register, please visit the Markham Board of Trade website at www.markhamboard.com About the Markham Board of Trade:The Markham Board of Trade is a non-profit organization that represents the interests of businesses in Markham, and the surrounding areas. It provides a platform for networking, advocacy, and business support, helping local businesses thrive, and contribute to the economic growth of the community.For More Information:Please contact Selina Martins, Communications & Events Coordinator, Markham Board of Trade. P: (289) 844 3015 E: smartins@markhamboard.com

