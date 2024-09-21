On World Alzheimer’s Day, Governor Newsom signs legislation to take on dementia and help Californians thrive as they age

Combatting dementia and supporting families

Dr. Jasmeet Bains, Assemblymember, Chair of the Assembly Aging and Long-Term Care Committee: “As the nation’s population continues to age, the incidence of Alzheimer’s and other dementia related disorders have increased as well. I have seen this first hand as a practicing physician both in my district and in my deployments in serving those impacted by wildfires throughout the state. Given that over 60% of those living with Alzheimer’s disease will wander at some point and an estimated 49% of children with autism will engage in wandering behavior there will be more and more opportunities for these individuals to wander from home and come into contact with local law enforcement and public safety officials. Finding people quickly is key because we know the survival rate drops dramatically the longer it takes to find the missing person.”

State Senator Monique Limón: “On World Alzheimer’s Day I am honored that Governor Newsom has signed SB 639, ensuring our healthcare workforce is equipped to provide dementia care to our most vulnerable populations. The fight to end Alzheimer’s for me is incredibly personal. I witnessed my own grandmother grapple with the disease for years and experienced first-hand the toll it took on our family and loved ones. That is why I believe firmly that with more support, education, and coordinated efforts in the health care space we can provide comprehensive care to Californians impacted by Alzheimer’s and Dementia.”

State Senator Richard D. Roth: “With the advancement of technology, medicine, and healthy lifestyles, in the year 2030, one in four Californians will be 60 years of age or older. We must ensure that we continue to address the diverse needs of a rapidly aging population. To do so we need to be vigilant in the oversight of the government programs that help assist older Californians. Governor Newsom’s signing of SB 1249 ensures the Older Californians Act is modernized by developing performance metrics, and a process to make sure the services provided for aging residents are integrated with our other social service programs.”

Susan DeMarois, Director of the California Department of Aging: “The reimagining of California’s aging services network has been underway as we build on five decades of experience to evolve service development and delivery for a population that has significantly grown and changed. Older adults make up a greater segment of our population and are likely to live longer, healthier lives, requiring different services and supports than previous generations. Senator Roth’s bill helps achieve the vision of ensuring all older adults and their families can access consistent, high-quality services, no matter where they live in California.”

Bigger picture

Recognizing that California’s over-65 population is projected to exceed the under-18 population by 2030, and the changes underway for families, communities, and the economy, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order in 2019 calling for the creation of a Master Plan for Aging (MPA). The Master Plan, which was released in January 2021, serves as a blueprint that is being used by state government, local communities, private organizations and philanthropy to build environments that promote an age-friendly California. Powered by the MPA, California has since expanded health care coverage, home care and day center services, family leave, housing choices ranging from ADUs to assisted living, adult protective services, volunteer opportunities, and more. Take On Alzheimer’s is California’s new public education and awareness campaign supporting prevention, diagnosis, and care

Other aging-related legislation signed today

AB 1902 by Assemblymember Juan Alanis (R-Merced) — Prescription drug labels: accessibility.

AB 2016 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) — Decedents’ estates.

AB 2207 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-San Bernardino) — State boards and commissions: representatives of older adults.

AB 2620 by Assemblymember Jasmeet Bains (D-Delano) — California Commission on Aging.

AB 2680 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) — Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Conditions Advisory Committee.

AB 2689 by Assemblymember Jasmeet Bains (D-Delano) — Personal income taxes: California Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementia Research Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund (signed earlier this year).

SB 1352 by Senator Aisha Wahab (D-Fremont) — Continuing care retirement communities.

SB 1354 by Senator Aisha Wahab (D-Fremont) — Long-term health care facilities: payment source and resident census.

SB 1406 by Senator Ben Allen (D-El Segundo) — Residential care facilities for the elderly: resident services.