Charles Fisher, Hip-Hop Industry Veteran, Named to New York Financial Educators Council Advisory Board

Financial Literacy Mentor and founder of the Hip-Hop Summit Youth Council, Charles Fisher, Named to New York Financial Educators Council Advisory Board

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charles Fisher – financial literacy and entrepreneurship mentor, activist, and Hip-Hop music industry veteran – has been selected to serve on the New YorkFinancial Educators Council (NYFEC)’s esteemed Advisory Board, the organization has announced. Fisher was selected as a Board member due to his longtime dedication to creating opportunities for youth and young adults in New York and beyond, with career and advocacy efforts that have spanned more than four and a half decades. He brings his strong connections within the Hip-Hop music, film, and TV industries to bear as he strives to empower young people with financial literacy and entrepreneurship skills.Charles previously managed the career of a two-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist and co-star of the CBS hit TV show NCIS LL Cool J, as well as the sensational gold-selling recording group The Lost Boyz. Charles was also a consultant working with music industry legend Quincy Jones on the NBC and UPN 9 hit TV Show, “In the House,” starring LL Cool J. He worked with Tyrone “Fly Ty” Williams and Lyor Cohen to establish the Cold Chillin’/Warner Brothers record label dynasty, home to some of the most successful artists in Hip-Hop including Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, Marley Marl, Roxxane Shante, Kool G. Rap, and MC Shan.In 1978 he founded Youth Enterprises & Associates, Inc., a New York nonprofit agency aiming to empower young people with the tools for success, with a focus on juvenile delinquency prevention. In 2001 he founded the nonprofit Hip-Hop Summit Youth Council (HHSYC) in New York, and today that organization continues to work toward its primary objective to use the positive influence of the multibillion-dollar Hip-Hop industry to foster economic, social, and political empowerment among young citizens.In recent years Charles has been Mentor and Consultant to “The People’s Shark” Daymond John – founder of the FUBU Apparel brand and co-host of the four-time Emmy Award-winning ABC hit TV show Shark Tank. This collaboration opens up various community-based projects and opportunities for youth, particularly those living in compromised communities. For example, they developed an elementary and junior high school financial education curriculum based on Daymond’s New York Times bestselling children’s book, Little Daymond Learns to Earn, which the HHSYC team delivered in New York City schools. With Daymond’s support, the HHYSC also set up the Little Daymond Money Club (LDMC) to teach financial literacy and entrepreneurship during the school day and after school.His strong background in advocating for financial wellness and network of powerful connections recommended Charles Fisher highly for the NYFEC Advisory Board position. Some of his goals for participation on the board include forging strong connections with educators, policymakers, celebrities, business and community leaders to promote financial literacy and entrepreneurship education; bolstering the NYFEC’s media outreach; and advocating for state legislation mandating financial literacy as a high school graduation requirement.“I’m looking forward to collaborating with the New York Financial Educators Council Advisory Board, with its outstanding and seasoned professional members,” commented Fisher about being named to the Board role. The New York Council anticipates a lengthy and fruitful collaboration with Charles Fisher as they work together to bring greater economic empowerment into schools and communities in New York, the U.S., and around the globe.“It’s an honor to have Charles Fisher join our Advisory Board. His dedication to economic empowerment through financial education and his deep commitment to community development make him an ideal addition to our team. We look forward to the invaluable insights he will contribute as we work together to advance financial literacy initiatives.” — Vince Shorb, Founder and CEO of the National Financial Educators CouncilThe (NYFEC) New York Financial Educators Council is an affiliate of the National Financial Educators Council, a Certified B Corporationand Accredited Provider of financial education through IACET. The NFEC's overarching mission includes mobilizing financial wellness champions around the globe, giving them training and resources to support worldwide personal finance education and economic empowerment – one community at a time.

