Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Women Love Chocolate Parties in LA

Love to Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month? Join The Club! RSVP to attend The Sweetest Chocolate Parties in LA www.LovetoPartyforGood.com

Love to Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month? Join The Club! RSVP to attend The Sweetest Chocolate Parties in LA www.WomenLoveChocolate.com

Love to Celebrate Women Wellness & Chocolate? Attend The Sweetest Self-Care Pilates Party at Palisades Park RSVP at LovetoPartyforGood.com

The Rosé Social Club is sponsoring a Women Love Chocolate Party at andSons Beverly Hills Chocolatier www.LovetoPartyforGood.com

Love to Party for Good and Meet Like-Valued Women Attend The Sweetest Parties Made for You www.12MonthsofChocolate.com Paris to LA!

Recruiting for Good and The Rosé Social Club are sponsoring The Sweetest Invite Only Women Love Chocolate Parties to Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Love to meet like-valued women, and party for good? Join The Club!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Girls Design Tomorrow
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl cause, meaningful parties, and sweet nonprofits.

Recruiting for Good and The Rosé Social Club are sponsoring the sweetest women love chocolate parties in October to Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Women need to RSVP with Sara(at)TheRoseSocialClub(dot)com to attend invite only chocolate parties.

Sweet Parties will occur on Fridays and Saturdays across LA at andSons Chocolatier in Beverly Hills, other chocolate shops and Pilates at Palisades Park.

According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to Party for Good, learn something new, meet like-valued women; our sweet celebrations are made especially for you."

Love to Party for Good, staffing agency Recruiting for Good and The Rosé Social Club are sponsoring the sweetest parties made for you. Celebrate Breast Awareness Month in October with invite only chocolate parties. In November, Attend Fashion Loves Freedom After Divorce Party. In December Celebrate Paris in LA. To Learn more visit www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Paris to LA!

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, and Nonprofits! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!

Recruiting for Good makes fundraising fun and rewarding; participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn donations for favorite nonprofit, and the sweetest rewards (Fine Dining, Luxury Shopping, VIP Tix) www.RecruitingforGoodCauses.com Good for You + Community Too!

Love to Support Girls and Party? Join The Club, participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn donations for favorite nonprofit; and membership to The Rosé Social Club (Dine at LA's Best Women Chef Restaurants). Members earn invite only celebrations; 12 Months of Chocolate. www.TheRoseSocialClub.com

The Rosé Social Club, founded by a man who celebrates women, Carlos. He also created Girls Design Tomorrow (leadership program for tweens); and funds it by providing recruiting solutions to companies thru Recruiting for Good. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

