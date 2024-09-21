PHILIPPINES, September 21 - Press Release

September 18, 2024 'Bigyan ng bagong pag-asa sa probinsya' -- Bong Go reminds DSWD to prioritize sustainable support for Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa Program beneficiaries Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, during the Senate Finance Committee deliberations on the proposed 2025 budget of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Monday, September 16, emphasized his support for the continued implementation of the Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa (BP2) Program. He also reminded the DSWD not to overlook its commitment in providing livelihood grants to families who have already returned to their provinces through the program, ensuring their sustained reintegration into provincial life. In his remarks, Go recalled the commitment made by the DSWD to continue supporting those who want to relocate back to their home provinces even after the COVID-19 pandemic. "In one of our meetings, you gave us your commitment that the Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa Program will continue even after the (COVID-19) pandemic. And during the budget interpellations last year, the DSWD also committed to continue the program dahil may mga gusto talagang umuwi," he said. "For this year kasi, meron nang PhP300 million budget for the Oplan Pag-abot program. And the social assistance component of the Balik Probinsya... Ano na ho ang status nitong Oplan Pag-abot at itong tulong niyo po sa mga gusto pong bumalik ng kanilang probinsya, Secretary Rex?" asked Go. In 2020, former President Rodrigo Duterte signed Executive Order No. 114, which institutionalized the BP2 Program. At the height of the pandemic, the Senate adopted a resolution in 2020, principally sponsored by Go, urging the executive department to formulate and implement a "Balik Probinsya" program given its significance in decongesting urban areas, promoting equitable opportunities and wealth distribution nationwide, and providing essential social services for those who wish to return to the provinces. Secretary Rex Gatchalian, in response to Go's inquiries, affirmed the continuation of the BP2 program under the new initiative called "Oplan Pag-Abot," which seeks to aid individuals and families in street situations in urban areas who may be better off returning to the provinces for a more comfortable life. Gatchalian pointed out that the DSWD had expanded its reach to assist those suddenly finding themselves unemployed and desiring to return to their provinces. He explained that the program was now a fully operational section within the department that actively sought out vulnerable individuals in Metro Manila. "It's now a full-blown section in our department na umiikot ho patuloy sa Metro Manila to look for families and individuals in street situations. Hindi lang ho yung apektado ng COVID, kundi 'yung biglang nawalan nga ng trabaho, tapos biglang sabi niya gusto niya na umuwi," he elaborated. Gatchalian also reported that, to date, the program had already served 15,640 families. To address this increasing demand, he mentioned the increase in their proposed budget for the program from PhP300 million to PhP800 million. Go acknowledged the updates provided by Gatchalian, pointing out the importance of this proactive approach. He noted that during the initial stages of the Balik Probinsya Program, families and individuals would approach the government for assistance to return to their home provinces. During the hearing, Senator Imee Marcos raised concerns about the apparent increase in the number of street dwellers in Metro Manila, stating that their presence had significantly grown, particularly in main thoroughfares. "Sir, bakit dumadami naman? Nagkalat naman talaga ang street dwellers. Dumami ng dumami, nagdoble, nagtriple, nasa main thoroughfare," Marcos remarked. Gatchalian agreed that the issue had worsened, pointing out that local government units (LGUs) were overwhelmed by the sheer volume of work, which is why the DSWD had stepped in to assist. Go then proceeded to ask about the DSWD's plans regarding the continuation of the BP2 Program and its integration with Oplan Pag-abot. Gatchalian reassured him that the DSWD remained committed to ensuring the program's success, particularly through economic and livelihood grants provided to returning families. The senator then shifted his focus toward the livelihood grant that is an integral part of the BP2 Program. He noted that financial and economic support should be provided to families who opt to return to their home provinces in accordance with the guidelines of the program. Go also brought up the importance of providing transportation assistance. "Kasi, sabi ko nga, hindi lang naman tuwing emergency may gusto umuwi sa probinsya," Go added. "Ang iba kasi walang pamasahe. Gusto nilang umuwi pero wala silang magawa dahil hindi nila kayang makabalik nang mag-isa." In response, Gatchalian assured Go that the DSWD had integrated transportation and financial assistance into the Pag-Abot Program. He confirmed that the program covers transportation expenses for individuals who are returning to the provinces and also includes a livelihood grant to help them reintegrate and sustain themselves in their new environment. Go called upon Filipinos who wish to return to their provinces to avail themselves of the DSWD's programs, specifically mentioning the Pag-abot Program as an effective means to provide much-needed assistance. "Sa mga kababayan natin na nakikinig, na gusto umuwi, pwede po kayong lumapit sa mga regional offices. Meron pong Pag-abot Program, another program po ito, the same as Balik Probinsya," Go explained. He also made a strong appeal for inclusivity, reminding the DSWD not to be selective in assisting Filipinos in need. "'Wag lang po maging selective sa pagtulong sa mga kababayan nating mahirap," Go concluded, urging the government to prioritize those who are struggling the most.

