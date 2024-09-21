PHILIPPINES, September 21 - Press Release

September 20, 2024 Poe on rollout of revised tollways guidelines There's ryhme and reason in the call of our colleagues in the House of Representatives to defer the October 1 rollout of the cashless toll plazas. Before imposing penalties on motorists, concerned agencies and operators must ensure that all their devices are reliable and glitch-free. As it is, many motorists still complain about their RFIDs not being read as they pass through the toll plazas. Manual scanning of the cards is done that takes time and causes the logjam of vehicles. Some devices also do not reflect the RFID balance depriving motorists the information on how much funds they still have. Everyday, we still see queues of vehicles on the solitary booth along NLEX that installs the RFID, manifesting the lack of venues for access to the stickers. We reiterate our query -- whatever happened to the promise to have only one RFID for all tollways? Transport authorities should also keep a lane for cash payments for unforeseen circumstances like the scanners that do not work. With the imposition of the toll fees, a seamless and efficient toll collection technology is what was promised to road users. Our motorists deserve to get quality service that they are paying for.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.