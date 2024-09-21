PHILIPPINES, September 21 - Press Release

September 20, 2024 Bong Go assists displaced workers in Miag-ao, Iloilo; supports programs that provide livelihood opportunities for the poor Senator Christopher "Bong" Go dispatched his Malasakit Team and partnered with Vice Mayor Doc Mac Napulan to provide support to displaced workers in Miag-ao, Iloilo, on Wednesday, September 18. Held at Barangay Dingle Gymnasium, Go's Malasakit Team gave 54 beneficiaries shirts, masks, vitamins, snacks, basketballs, volleyballs, and shoes. "May dala rin kaming kaunting tulong sa inyo ngayong araw na ito. Kayo po ang napili na bibigyan ng pansamantalang trabaho ng DOLE na TUPAD program. Iyang programa pong 'yan ay suportado natin para mabigyan ng pansamantalang trabaho ang ating mga kababayan," Go highlighted. Through Go's support, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) also oriented the qualified recipients for its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. The TUPAD program, initiated by DOLE, aims to provide emergency employment and livelihood opportunities to those who have lost their jobs or sources of income due to crises. As a lawmaker, Go introduced Senate Bill No. 420, which advocated establishing a system to provide short-term employment opportunities to eligible individuals from disadvantaged rural households. Under the proposed legislation, the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) would be established with the primary aim of providing temporary employment options to individuals who qualify based on criteria such as economic hardship, poverty, displacement, or seasonal employment. Recognizing the importance of accessible and affordable healthcare services, Senator Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, has consistently advocated using the Malasakit Center as a one-stop shop for medical assistance programs. In his remarks, Go urged residents to avail of medical assistance from the Malasakit Centers at Malasakit Center Western Visayas Medical Center and West Visayas State University Medical Center, both in Iloilo City; Don Jose D. Monfort Medical Center Extension Hospital in Barotac Nuevo; and Western Visayas Sanitarium and General Hospital in Sta. Barbara. Established by Go in 2018, the Malasakit Centers program aims to streamline obtaining medical assistance by consolidating various government agencies under one roof. The program was later institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored. To date, 166 operational centers have helped around 12 million Filipinos nationwide. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

