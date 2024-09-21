Middle East Summit of Excellence partners with Aston Martin UAE

Aston Martin UAE Sponsors the Middle East Summit of Excellence JMB Project Management Dubai hosts of the Middle East Summit of Excellence 2024 The Middle East Summit of Excellence

Iconic British marque to showcase Vantage, DB12 and DBX707 at the Middle East Summit of Excellence

We are absolutely delighted to welcome Aston Martin UAE as a sponsor of this year's Summit; as one of the world’s most iconic luxury brands, and the epitome of automotive luxury” — Jennifer McShane Bary

DIFC, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aston Martin to showcase Vantage, DB12, and DBX707 models in Dubai Aston Martin UAE has confirmed its participation in the Middle East Summit of Excellence 2024, a high-profile event that brings together professionals, innovators, and leaders from various sectors. Taking place on November 1, 2024, at the Al Habtoor Palace in Dubai, the Summit will celebrate achievements in areas such as technology, business, and healthcare.Aston Martin UAE will exhibit its latest models, including the Vantage, DB12, and DBX707, which exemplify the company’s ongoing focus on precision engineering, design, and innovation. Earlier this year, Aston Martin received the King’s Award for Enterprise, which acknowledged the brand’s commitment to excellence and its continuous efforts in the field of innovation.Sari Bechara, General Manager of Aston Martin UAE, expressed excitement about the collaboration: “We are delighted to be part of the Middle East Summit of Excellence 2024. This partnership allows us to showcase our latest models to an audience that values innovation and craftsmanship. The Vantage, DB12, and DBX707 reflect our commitment to delivering vehicles that combine cutting-edge engineering with sophisticated design.”A Legacy of Engineering and DesignSince its founding in 1913, Aston Martin has built a reputation for producing high-performance luxury vehicles. Combining modern technology with the brand’s rich heritage, Aston Martin models continue to evolve to meet the demands of today’s consumers. Each vehicle is crafted with attention to detail, blending performance with style to deliver an exceptional driving experience.Aston Martin’s participation in the Middle East Summit of Excellence further underscores its presence in the region and its commitment to connecting with a global audience.About the Middle East Summit of ExcellenceThe Middle East Summit of Excellence is an annual event that highlights accomplishments in industries including healthcare, technology, and business. Through keynote addresses, panel discussions, and an awards ceremony, the Summit provides a platform for professionals and organizations to explore emerging trends and share insights into the future of their industries.The event offers a unique opportunity for networking and engagement, drawing participants from across the Middle East and beyond. Attendees will have the chance to engage with key decision-makers and thought leaders from a variety of sectors.

