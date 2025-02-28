JMB Project Management Confirmed as Official Host for the Middle East Summit of Excellence 2025

MESOE 2025 will once again be held under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hasher Bin Saeed Al Maktoum CEO and Founder of JMB Project Management - Jennifer McShane Bary Awardees at the Middle East Summit of Excellence

JMB Project Management is proud to announce its official return as the host of the Middle East Summit of Excellence (MESOE) 2025

Excellence is not just about personal success—it’s about inspiring others, opening doors, and creating a legacy that lasts” — Jennifer McShane Bary

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai, UAE — JMB Project Management is proud to announce its official return as the host of the Middle East Summit of Excellence (MESOE) 2025, continuing its legacy of celebrating innovation, leadership, and transformative achievement across the region. Set to take place on 24th October 2025 at the prestigious Al Habtoor Palace Ballroom, MESOE 2025 promises to raise the bar yet again, uniting visionary leaders, groundbreaking innovators, and influential changemakers from across the Middle East and beyond.Since its inception, the Middle East Summit of Excellence has stood as a beacon of recognition, spotlighting the incredible contributions of entrepreneurs, government officials, corporate leaders, and creative pioneers who are redefining industries and shaping the future. At the heart of this powerful platform is JMB Project Management, whose expertise in world-class event curation has played an instrumental role in MESOE’s meteoric rise to become one of Dubai’s most prestigious events.A Vision That Continues to InspireThe story of MESOE began with a simple yet powerful idea—to celebrate excellence across industries, showcasing the talent, vision, and determination driving the Middle East’s growth and innovation. Today, the event has grown into a signature gathering on Dubai’s annual calendar, attracting attendees from over 22 countries and multiple sectors including business, government, media, healthcare, technology, and more.Under the expert guidance of JMB Project Management, MESOE has become far more than just an awards ceremony. It is a platform for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and transformative conversations, where leaders connect, ideas ignite, and new opportunities emerge.Under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hasher Bin Saeed Al MaktoumJMB Project Management is deeply honored to confirm that MESOE 2025 will once again be held under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hasher Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who has supported the Summit since 2024. His Highness’s continued patronage reflects the event’s importance in celebrating excellence, not just as a local achievement but as a critical driver of global progress and innovation.“We are privileged to host MESOE 2025 under the gracious patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hasher Bin Saeed Al Maktoum. His unwavering support inspires us to continue elevating this platform, making it a global symbol of innovation, leadership, and excellence,” said Jennifer McShane Bary, Founder and CEO of JMB Project Management and the visionary behind MESOE.What to Expect at MESOE 2025As host, JMB Project Management is committed to curating an exceptional experience for every guest, nominee, sponsor, and partner attending MESOE 2025. This year’s event will include:Red Carpet Welcome: A glamorous entrance where honorees, dignitaries, and leaders are celebrated with media interviews and exclusive photo opportunities.Exclusive Networking Sessions: Connecting industry leaders, decision-makers, and visionaries in an atmosphere that encourages meaningful collaborations and new partnerships.Inspirational Keynote Speeches: Insights from global thought leaders across business, innovation, sustainability, healthcare, and more.Prestige and Excellence Awards: Honoring the region’s top achievers across 30 categories, recognizing not just success, but leadership with purpose.Entertainment and Celebration: Guests will enjoy first-class dining, cultural performances, and unforgettable moments throughout the evening.An Invitation to ExcellenceJMB Project Management invites nominees, partners, sponsors, and media to join this unparalleled celebration of excellence, innovation, and leadership. Whether you aim to elevate your brand, build impactful relationships, or gain global recognition, MESOE 2025 offers a powerful platform to achieve your goals.“Excellence is not just about personal success—it’s about inspiring others, opening doors, and creating a legacy that lasts,” said Jennifer McShane Bary. “Through MESOE, we celebrate those stories and provide a platform for future leaders to shine.”For more information, nominations, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit: www.mesoe.ae or contact awards@mesoe.ae.About JMB Project ManagementJMB Project Management is a leading consultancy known for delivering innovative project management solutions across the Middle East. With a focus on excellence and strategic vision, JMB has built a strong reputation for organizing world-class events, including the Middle East Summit of Excellence.

Sponsorship Highlights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.