Hollis Mahady Returns to Music with Debut Solo Album announcement through Voice of Freedom Records

Hollis talks about her return to the music scene in new Video Voice of Freedom Records- a label she created to self-release her own music Hollis Mahady- best known for her powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence -spent many years in the spotlight all across stages in Hollywood and the UK

Embracing the Journey: A Rare Glimpse into the Struggles and Rewards of Authentic Independence in Music

UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a transformative hiatus, Hollis Mahady is back in the music scene—this time, as a solo artist.Powerhouse Vocalist Hollis Mahady spent many years fronting bands-and finally started to come up through the scene gaining recognition with the creation of her band Love Zombies in the UK. “I may have never really "made it" or achieved household name status, but my story—and the stories of artists like me—are vital,” Mahady asserts. After spending over a decade navigating the treacherous landscape of the music industry, she bravely chose to #walkaway in 2019, rediscovering her passion and true purpose. “I found the real reason I started making music, and I fell in love with it all over again.” Now, she’s ready to share her journey through 16 brand-new songs, all written, self-produced, and released by her own hands. Voice of Freedom Records was born from Mahady’s desire to tell her story authentically and to release her music independently. “It’s been a long and difficult journey, but I always planned to return someday on my own terms.”Recent events, including the arrest of P Diddy, have highlighted the exploitation and abuse many artists have faced, bringing a renewed urgency to Mahady’s mission. “Art and music are sacred creations from the soul that deserve respect, not exploitation.” She points out that the industry’s obsession with profit has led to an imbalance, enriching executives while many artists struggle to make a living. “Now more than ever, those of us who have made it through to the other side need to unite and create more supportive environments for each other . The truth is coming to light, and I hope to be part of a new way forward.”With her story, Mahady aims to empower others facing similar challenges—those who feel trapped by the constraints of the traditional path and are ready for change—showing that there is another way and that it is possible to #walkaway from what doesn’t align with your soul while still achieving success on your own terms.Her first single will be released on January 3, 2025, with the full album following later in the year. Mahady invites fans to join her journey through her Patreon campaign, where they can witness the raw, unfiltered process of creating and self-releasing music outside the traditional industry machine. Join Hollis Mahady as she embarks on this empowering new chapter, proving that authenticity, hard work and passion can lead to true success. People interested in following her journey to self release her new music can sign up for free on her Patreon page here:For press inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact:Daniel SmeriglioVoice of the People Radio Networkinfo@voiceofthepeopleusa.orgTo contact Hollis directly- email her at hollis.mahady@gmail.com

Hollis talks about her Upcoming Debut Solo Album Release and the building of Passion Productions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.