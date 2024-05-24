Voice of the People USA Activist Group Returns After 14 Years

"Voice of the People USA Rally -Harrisburg, PA June 2008

Voice of the People USA returns after 14 years to advocate for Free Speech, Liberty and to support President Trump. Starting June 1, Fort Kent, ME at 5PM

"Where Free Speech Thrives, Political Correctness Dies" "Your Silence is Their Power" Join the Free Speech Revolution” — Daniel Smeriglio

FORT KENT, MAINE, UNITED STATES , May 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voice of the People USA, a prominent activist group that first emerged in 2007, has officially announced its return after a 14-year hiatus. Originally founded in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, the group quickly became a powerful force in American grassroots activism, organizing hundreds of rallies across numerous states and drawing tens of thousands of participants. Their events, which highlighted pressing issues of the time, attracted the attention of millions worldwide. As true advocates for free speech, American rights, and transparency in governance, Voice of the People USA fought valiantly against illegal immigration and corruption at local, state, and federal levels.A Legacy of Activism and Advocacy:From 2007 to 2011, Voice of the People USA was a beacon of civic engagement. The group's rallies resonated with people from all walks of life, uniting them under common causes. Their efforts emphasized the importance of accountability and transparency in government and underscored the need to protect American freedoms and rights. The group's unwavering stance against illegal immigration and various forms of corruption earned them a significant following and positioned them as a major player in the realm of activist movements.A Return at a Pivotal Time:Now, as the nation stands at a critical juncture in its history, Voice of the People USA is making a comeback. This return comes at a time when the group's core values of freedom, liberty, and the rule of law are more pertinent than ever. In an era marked by political polarization and widespread concerns about governance, the group aims to reignite the spirit of grassroots activism that defined its early years.Voice of the People USA's resurgence is driven by a renewed commitment to supporting President Trump, advocating for America First values, and promoting national unity. The group is once again ready to expose corruption, hold wrongdoers accountable, and preach peace through unity and community engagement. Their message to the American public is clear: use your voices, stand up, and speak out before your rights are taken away. Your voice matters. To kick off their return, Voice of the People USA will hold an inaugural event on June 1 at 5:00 PM at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Fort Kent, Maine, located at 372 Frenchville Road. This event will set the tone for their renewed efforts and provide a platform for supporters to come together.Leadership and Vision:The return of Voice of the People USA is spearheaded by its founder, Daniel Smeriglio. A lifelong Republican with an anti-establishment stance, Smeriglio's leadership has been instrumental in shaping the group's vision and direction. His dedication to the cause remains as strong as ever, driven by a deep-seated belief in the power of grassroots movements to effect meaningful change.Joining Smeriglio in this renewed effort is Hollis, a world-traveled recording artist, musician, and owner of Passion Productions. As the new co-owner of Voice of the People USA, Hollis brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to the group. Her commitment to highlighting the power of the people through various mediums—including music, art and written word aligned with her passion, light and vision —aligns perfectly with the group's mission.Empowering the Masses:Voice of the People USA is more than just an activist group; it is a movement dedicated to empowering individuals to take control of their destinies. Through their rallies, events, and outreach efforts, the group aims to foster a sense of community and collective responsibility. By encouraging people to voice their concerns and stand up for their rights, Voice of the People USA seeks to create a more engaged and informed citizenry.The group's return is marked by a series of planned events and initiatives designed to mobilize supporters and bring attention to critical issues facing the nation. These efforts will focus on promoting freedom, liberty, and the rule of law, while also addressing contemporary challenges such as governmental transparency and accountability.A Call to Action:As Voice of the People USA resumes its activities, the group calls on all Americans to join them in their quest for a more just and equitable society. They urge individuals to be unafraid to speak out, to stand up for what they believe in, and to use their voices to effect change. In a time when many feel disillusioned and disconnected, the group aims to restore faith in the power of collective action.Daniel Smeriglio and Hollis, alongside their dedicated team, are committed to making a difference. They believe that through unity, passion, and a steadfast commitment to core values, it is possible to overcome the challenges facing the nation. By harnessing the power of the people, Voice of the People USA seeks to build a brighter future for all Americans.Join the Movement:Voice of the People USA invites all those who share their vision to join the movement. Whether through attending rallies, participating in events, or simply voicing support, there are many ways to get involved. Together, we can ensure that the principles of freedom, liberty, and justice remain at the forefront of the national conversation.For more information about upcoming events and how to get involved, please visit www.voiceofthepeopleusa.org or contact:Media Contact:Daniel SmeriglioFounder/Ownerinfo@voiceofthepeopleusa.org570-599-7680Northern MaineAbout Voice of the People USA:Founded in 2007, Voice of the People USA is a grassroots activist group dedicated to advocating for Free Speech, American rights, and governmental transparency. With a history of organizing impactful rallies and events, the group has been a steadfast opponent of illegal immigration and corruption. After a 14-year hiatus, Voice of the People USA has returned to continue its mission of promoting freedom, liberty, and the rule of law.

