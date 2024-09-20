Submit Release
Ignition fund applications open

CANADA, September 20 - The second intake for the 2024 Ignition Fund is now open. The program offers up to $25,000 to Island entrepreneurs to launch or expand a business.

This year marks a milestone for the Ignition Fund, with 100 Island companies having received a total of $2,500,000 to bring their innovative ideas to life since the program began. 

“This program offered an excellent opportunity for me to get training on business pitching, expanding my network, and progressing with the establishment of my company” said André Dumas, Founder of Atlantic Barley Products. “The support provided by the Ignition Fund was instrumental in improving and validating my project – it is not only a way to secure startup capital, but a path toward success by providing continual advice and guidance.” 

The Ignition Fund is a competitive program that helps entrepreneurs get money to start new, innovative businesses or expand their product to reach more markets. 

“It is exciting to see the positive impact this funding has on people every single round. It not only brings new products and services to Islanders, but also continues to spark the entrepreneurial spirit in PEI. The money this program provides to people is pivotal to driving innovation and progress in our province.”

- Economic Development, Innovation and Trade Gilles Arsenault Minister

Innovation PEI will be accepting Ignition Fund applications until October 21 at 1 p.m.

