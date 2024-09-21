Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of September 23, 2024
The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives announces bills that will be considered under suspension of the rules in that chamber. Under suspension, floor debate is limited, all floor amendments are prohibited, points of order against the bill are waived, and final passage requires a two-thirds majority vote.
At the request of the Majority Leader and the House Committee on the Budget, CBO estimates the effects of those bills on direct spending and revenues. CBO has limited time to review the legislation before consideration. Although it is possible in most cases to determine whether the legislation would affect direct spending or revenues, time may be insufficient to estimate the magnitude of those effects. If CBO has prepared estimates for similar or identical legislation, a more detailed assessment of budgetary effects, including effects on spending subject to appropriation, may be included.
CBO’s estimates of the bills that have been posted for possible consideration under suspension of the rules during the week of September 23, 2024, include:
- H.R. 522, Deliver for Veterans Act, as amended
- H.R. 618, Improving Access to Workers’ Compensation for Injured Federal Workers Act, as amended
- H.R. 1657, Lake Winnibigoshish Land Exchange Act of 2023, as amended
- H.R. 1726, Continued Rapid Ohia Death Response Act of 2023, as amended
- H.R. 1735, Mathematical and Statistical Modeling Education Act, as amended
- H.R. 2468, Mountain View Corridor Completion Act, as amended
- H.R. 2706, Charlotte Woodward Organ Transplant Discrimination Prevention Act, as amended
- H.R. 2950, Coastal Habitat Conservation Act of 2023, as amended
- H.R. 3208, DHS Cybersecurity On-the-Job Training Program Act
- H.R. 3433, Give Kids a Chance Act of 2023
- H.R. 3884, Sickle Cell Disease and Other Heritable Blood Disorders Research, Surveillance, Prevention, and Treatment Act of 2023
- H.R. 4094, Great Salt Lake Stewardship Act
- H.R. 4259, Think Differently about Education Act of 2023, as amended
- H.R. 4527, Health DATA Act, as amended
- H.R. 4596, Upper Colorado and San Juan River Basins Endangered Fish Recovery Programs Reauthorization Act of 2023, as amended
- H.R. 5302, Michel O. Maceda Memorial Act
- H.R. 5490, Bolstering Ecosystems Against Coastal Harm Act, as amended
- H.R. 5509, Electronic Permitting Modernization Act, as amended
- H.R. 5526, Seniors’ Access to Critical Medications Act, as amended
- H.R. 5646, Stop Campus Hazing Act, as amended
- H.R. 5867, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 109 Live Oaks Boulevard in Casselberry, Florida, as the "Colonel Joseph William Kittinger II Post Office Building"
- H.R. 6125, Online Dating Safety Act of 2023, as amended
- H.R. 6219, ASCEND Act, as amended
- H.R. 6231, Department of Homeland Security Policy Issuance Review act
- H.R. 6474, To amend the Energy Policy Act of 2005 to expedite geothermal exploration and development in previously studied or developed areas
- H.R. 6633, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 9355 113th Street in Seminole, Florida, as the "Army SSG Ryan Christian Knauss Memorial Post Office Building"
- H.R. 6656, Stuck on Hold Act, as amended
- H.R. 6829, HEARTS Act of 2024, as amended
- H.R. 6852, Holcombe Rucker Park Landmark Act, as amended
- H.R. 7073, Next Generation Pipelines Research and Development Act, as amended
- H.R. 7189, Congenital Heart Futures Reauthorization Act of 2024, as amended
- H.R. 7323, Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserves Tuition Fairness Act of 2024, as amended
- H.R. 7370, Geothermal Energy Opportunity Act, as amended
- H.R. 7422, Geothermal Cost-Recovery Authority Act of 2024, as amended
- H.R. 7630, ANCHOR Act, as amended
- H.R. 7685, IMPACT Act, as amended
- H.R. 7764, Commission to Study the Potential Transfer of the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History to the Smithsonian Institution Act, as amended
- H.R. 7832, Emerging Innovative Border Technologies Act
- H.R. 8108, To amend title XIX of the Social Security Act to add a Medicaid State plan requirement with respect to determination of residency of certain individuals serving in Armed Forces
- H.R. 8419, American Victims of Terrorism Compensation Act
- H.R. 8674, Milestones for Advanced Nuclear Fuels Act, as amended
- H.R. 8958, To reauthorize the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and for other purposes, as amended
- H.R. 9459, PATHS Act
- H.R. 9460, DHS Joint Task Forces Reauthorization Act of 2024
- H.R. 9488, SHIELD Act, as amended
- S. 133, NAPA Reauthorization Act
- S. 134, Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act
- S. 150, Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act of 2023
- S. 376, A bill to designate the area between the intersections of 16th Street, Northwest and Fuller Street, Northwest and 16th Street, Northwest and Euclid Street, Northwest in Washington, District of Columbia, as "Oswaldo Paya Way"
- S. 612, Lake Tahoe Restoration Reauthorization Act
- S. 656, Veteran Improvement Commercial Driver License Act of 2023
- S. 670, IMPACTT Human Trafficking Act
- S. 679, GAO Database Modernization Act of 2024
- S. 794, CTPAT Pilot Program Act
- S. 1549, CBO Data Access Act
- S. 2087, Congressional Award Program Reauthorization Act of 2023
- S. 2685, Reuse Excess Property Act
- S. 3639, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 2075 West Stadium Boulevard in Ann Arbor, Michigan, as the "Robert Hayden Post Office"
- S. 3640, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 155 South Main Street in Mount Clemens, Michigan, as the "Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Jefferson Post Office"
- S. 3764, United States Commission on International Religious Freedom Reauthorization Act of 2024
- S. 3851, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 90 McCamly Street South in Battle Creek, Michigan, as the "Sojourner Truth Post Office”
