GenRPT Demonstrates AI-Driven Data Reporting Platform at Finovate Fall 2024, Engaging Key Financial Leaders

AI-powered platform simplifies database reporting with plain English commands, showcased live in front of banks, credit unions, and fintech innovators

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenRPT, an AI-driven insights and reporting platform, was featured during a live demonstration at Finovate Fall 2024, held at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square, New York. The platform drew attention from senior leaders and decision-makers across the financial sector, including representatives from major banks, credit unions, and fintech firms.

The demo highlighted how GenRPT enables users to generate visual reports from both structured and unstructured databases with ease, using plain English commands. The platform’s intuitive design eliminates the need for advanced technical knowledge, making it accessible to a wide range of professionals, including CXOs, CIOs, CDOs, and business analysts. The live demonstration was met with significant interest from attendees for its ability to simplify data analysis in real-time.

GenRPT's key features include:

Seamless Database Connectivity: Capable of integrating with a wide range of databases, whether structured or unstructured.

Natural Language Interaction: Users can ask questions and generate reports in plain English without needing coding skills.

Real-Time Visual Reports: Instantly creates visual reports from data sources like SQL, Excel, PDFs, and CSVs, all accessible from desktop or mobile.

“We were excited to present GenRPT at Finovate Fall, especially to an audience of leading financial institutions. The platform's ability to streamline data reporting was particularly well-received,” said Vishrut Srivastava, Founder, GenRPT. “Our goal is to empower users across sectors to derive actionable insights quickly and without friction.”

GenRPT has been tailored for:

Banks and Credit Unions

Insurance Companies and NBFCs

Asset Management Firms

Payment Providers

SMEs

CXOs, CIOs, CDOs, and individuals needing quick, efficient data insights

About GenRPT-

GenRPT is an AI-driven insights and reporting platform developed by Yodaplus that allows users to interact with complex databases using plain English. The platform supports SQL, Excel, PDF, CSV, and more, enabling businesses of all sizes, from large financial institutions to SMEs, to generate reports and visualize data with ease.

Vishrut Srivastava (Founder) and Amit Pareek (Marketing Head) demoing GenRPT at Finovate Fall 2024, NYC

