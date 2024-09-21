Application Deadline Extended for FEMA Individual Assistance

ST. PAUL–Homeowners and renters who suffered damage to their property from the severe storms and floods of June 16 -July 4 have additional time to apply for federal disaster assistance.

FEMA has extended the application deadline to October 27, 2024, for survivors in the 21 Minnesota counties designated for Individual Assistance.

FEMA assistance may include funds for temporary housing while you are unable to live in your home, such as rental assistance or reimbursement for hotel costs; funds to support the repair or replacement of your primary home, including privately-owned access routes, such as driveways, roads, or bridges; and funds for disaster-caused expenses and serious needs, such as repair or replacement of personal property and vehicles, funds for moving and storage, medical, dental, child care, funeral expenses, and other pre-approved miscellaneous items.

Disaster survivors who have not yet applied for FEMA assistance should apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App on your phone, visit a Disaster Recovery Center or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Minnesota visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4797.