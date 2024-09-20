Chief of Naval Operations Completes Treatment for Breast Cancer

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti is cancer free after undergoing treatment for Stage 1 Breast Cancer at the John P. Murtha Cancer Center at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Franchetti received her diagnosis in late June after a routine screening mammogram. She underwent a successful outpatient surgery in July, completed radiation therapy, and began maintenance endocrine therapy this month. During her surgery, Franchetti temporarily transferred her authority to the Vice Chief of Naval Operations.

“I am grateful for my wonderful team of doctors at John P. Murtha Cancer Center for their excellent care and their development of a treatment plan that allows me to continue leading the world’s greatest Navy,” Franchetti said. “I am blessed that this was detected early and will forever be an advocate for early and routine screening.”