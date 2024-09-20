U.S Navy to Christen Future USNS Lucy Stone

The Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, will deliver the ceremonial principal address. Remarks will also be provided by the Honorable Meredith Berger, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment, Vice Adm. Jeffery T. Jablon, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Installations and Logistics, and David J. Carver, President, General Dynamics NASSCO. In the time-honored Navy tradition, the ship’s sponsors and U.S. Navy ship introduction specialists who have helped bring to life over 100 ships in the past 20 years, Alicia Aadnesen and Debbie Simmons, will christen the ship with the traditional breaking of a bottle of champagne on the ship’s bow.

The ship is named for American suffragist Lucy Stone, who joined other notable advocates such as Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, Ernestine Rose, and Antoinette Brown Blackwell to petition for suffrage and abolition in the 19th century. Her efforts as a founder of the Women’s National Loyal League were essential to the passage of the Thirteenth Amendment abolishing slavery.

“Lucy Stone's legacy of leadership and advocacy for equality reflects the values we uphold in the U.S Navy,” said Secretary Del Toro. “USNS Lucy Stone stands as a testament to our commitment to operational excellence and is a proud moment as we continue to build and strengthen our maritime capabilities.”

The future USNS Lucy Stone will be the fifth Lewis-class fleet replenisher oiler and will be operated by the Navy’s Military Sealift Command. The oilers feature a substantial volume for oil, significant dry cargo capacity and aviation capability. T-AOs provide additional capacity to the Navy’s Combat Logistical Force and become the cornerstone of the fuel delivery system.

PEO Ships, one of the Department of Defense’s largest acquisition organizations, is responsible for executing the development and procurement of all destroyers, amphibious ships and craft, auxiliary ships, special mission ships, sealift ships and support ships.

Media may direct queries to the Navy Office of Information at (703) 697-5342. More information on the Fleet Replenishment Oilers can be found at: https://www.navy.mil/Resources/Fact-Files/Display-FactFiles/Article/2222909/fleet-replenishment-oilers-t-ao/