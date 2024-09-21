Ellijay, GA (September 20, 2024) – The GBI has arrested and charged Gray Anthony McClure, age 21, of Ellijay, GA, Robert Gabriel Shoilekov, age 17, of Ellijay, GA, and Davonnte Lavon Brehon, age 18, of Ellijay, GA with felony murder.

The investigation indicates on September 18, 2024, at about 10:50 p.m., Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a call regarding a person shot. Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 200 block of South Main Street in Ellijay, where Mallory Warden, age 19, of Jasper, GA, was found in a car with a gunshot wound. The shooting took place on Talona Road in Gilmer County. Warden was taken to the hospital where she later died.

This investigation is active and ongoing and additional arrests are expected. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Cleveland at 1-706-348-4866. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once complete, the file will be given to the Appalachian District Attorney’s Office for review