The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Thursday, September 19, 2024

American universities and colleges should be a safe space for students to explore ideas, educate themselves on topics they are interested in, and form their own opinions on world issues. Unfortunately, thanks to woke policies, radical faculty members, and partisan administrations, that is no longer the case.

Young people are being denied an open environment to thoughtfully engage with peers and educators and the opportunity to experience the marketplace of ideas in the classroom. Whether it is pressure to adopt their professor’s views for assignments, or intimidation by woke liberal students to stay quiet and not share differing viewpoints, fewer and fewer schools are places of free expression, instead becoming hubs of indoctrination.

Freedom of speech and the other First Amendment rights have come under attack on campuses across the nation. Speakers get shouted down and attacked for sharing views that differ from woke activists, students who speak up against the activist mob are ostracized, and, as we unfortunately saw during the disturbing pro-Palestine campus protests, students were blocked from class or intimidated for being Jewish. This is unacceptable in every sense.

Meanwhile, accrediting agencies are going so far as to require schools to implement woke policies like diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) frameworks and critical race theory, crushing academic freedom on campuses and imposing a one-sided partisan agenda on schools that should have no agenda but education and preparing students to think for themselves.

House Republicans are bringing forward legislation to end wokeness in higher education and restore the American principles of freedom of speech and a competing marketplace of ideas to campuses across the country. This legislation includes Rep. Burgess Owens’ Accreditation for College Excellence Act of 2023 and Rep. Brandon Williams’ Respecting the First Amendment on Campus Act.