The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, the National Park Service issued a rule prohibiting the use of Off Road Vehicles (ORVs) and street-legal all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) on approximately 24 miles of park roads in Glen Canyon Recreation Area, making it harder for locals to find places to live, work, and recreate with less access to land. This rule went into effect on February 12, 2025.

The Glen Canyon Recreation Area – a National Recreation Area – should be managed for multiple uses as Congress directed, so Americans can enjoy the great outdoors without dealing with burdensome restrictions.

This rule limiting access is not supported by county officials, the state, or locals – showing just how out-of-touch Biden-era regulations are with the American public, instead catering to radical environmental groups. It is not sustainable for National Park Services to continue infringing on access and use, especially in an area with so much land already locked by the federal government.

We should be supporting recreation, not discouraging it. It’s past time for balanced land management that considers local communities and citizens – Americans have a right to use their lands for recreation and resources. House Republicans are bringing forward legislation to overturn the Biden National Park Service’s burdensome Glen Canyon Recreation Area motor vehicles rule.

H.J. Res. 60, sponsored by Rep. Celeste Maloy, repeals the Biden Administration rule prohibiting use of ORVs and street-legal ATVs on approximately 24 miles of park roads in the Glen Canyon Recreation Area, reopening the land for recreational use.

House Republicans will continue supporting public recreation over onerous red-tape and listening to the concerns of American citizens when addressing the regulatory environment.