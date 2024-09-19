Alaska Man Arrested for Threatening U.S. Supreme Court Justices, Their Family Members

An Alaska man was arrested yesterday in Anchorage for allegedly threatening to injure and kill six U.S. Supreme Court Justices and some of their family members.

According to court documents, between March 10, 2023, and July 16, Panos Anastasiou, 76, sent over 465 messages to the Supreme Court through a public website the court maintained.

“We allege that the defendant made repeated, heinous threats to murder and torture Supreme Court Justices and their families to retaliate against them for decisions he disagreed with,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Our justice system depends on the ability of judges to make their decisions based on the law, and not on fear. Our democracy depends on the ability of public officials to do their jobs without fearing for their lives or the safety of their families.”

Beginning on Jan. 4, Anastasiou’s messages allegedly escalated to messages intending to threaten harm toward the victims. The messages contained violent, racist, and homophobic rhetoric coupled with threats of assassination by torture, hanging, and firearms.

Anastasiou is charged by indictment with nine counts of making threats against a federal judge and 13 counts of making threats in interstate commerce. The defendant made his initial court appearance yesterday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kyle F. Reardon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska.

If convicted, Anastasiou faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each count of making threats against a federal judge and a maximum penalty of five years in prison for each count of making threats in interstate commerce. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Attorney General Garland and U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska made the announcement.

The Supreme Court of the United States Police, Protective Intelligence Unit is investigating the case, with significant support from the U.S. Marshals Service and FBI Anchorage Field Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Will Taylor for the District of Alaska is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.