NUJ repeats call for the release of Jimmy Lai

The Apple Daily founder faces life imprisonment and has been held in solitary confinement since December 2020.

The National Union of Journalists joins the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in calling for the immediate and unconditional release of Jimmy Lai. In December 2022, the journalist was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison on fraud charges for allegedly breaching an agreement of now closed pro-democracy outlet Apple Daily.

Lai’s arbitrary solitary confinement has been condemned by the IFJ and his international legal team led by Caoilfhionn Gallagher KC, and including Jonathan Price, Tatyana Eatwell, Jennifer Robinson and Sarah Dobbie. Complaints have been filed by the team over the unlawful detention to the UN Special Rapporteur on torture and an urgent appeal has also been made to the UN Working Group on arbitrary detention.

During the 57th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Lai’s case was raised and the United States called for his immediate release during interactive dialogue.

Jennifer Robinson of Mr Lai’s international legal team, in Geneva with Dr Eatwell on behalf of the International Federation of Journalists, said:

“Mr Lai is a renowned pro-democracy campaigner, media entrepreneur, and founder of Apple Daily. Apple Daily was a pro-democracy newspaper – and the most popular Chinese language paper in Hong Kong… Mr Lai is being prosecuted for exercising his internationally protected rights of freedom of expression. Mr Lai’s case is emblematic of the systematic assault on freedom of expression and the rule of law in Hong Kong, and the use of unlawful and arbitrary detention to target journalists, publishers, and pro-democracy campaigners… We call on Hong Kong to immediately and unconditionally release Mr Lai – and all journalists being arbitrarily detained.”

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary, said:

"The use of the draconian National Security Law to silence critical voices and destroy independent media in Hong Kong must cease. We urge the Hong Kong authorities to end the protracted legal persecution of Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai that violates fundamental rights to freedom of expression and freedom of the press. The authorities must immediately release Jimmy Lai, and all journalists arbitrarily imprisoned.”

