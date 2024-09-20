9/20/24 – ARCHITECTURE BRANCH MANAGER SELECTED AS NEW STATE HISTORIC PRESERVATION ADMINISTRATOR

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

ARCHITECTURE BRANCH MANAGER SELECTED AS NEW STATE HISTORIC PRESERVATION ADMINISTRATOR

(HONOLULU) – Jessica Puff has been chosen to lead the DLNR State Historical Preservation Division (SHPD), succeeding Dr. Alan Downer who retired earlier this year.

Since October 2022, Puff has served as the SHPD Architecture Branch Chief. She previously worked at SHPD as an Architectural Historian from June 2014 to August 2017. Throughout her tenure as Branch Chief, Jessica had a broad range of responsibilities including oversight of the management of the Hawai‘i and National Historic Register programs, the state and federal historic tax credit programs, as well as reviewing state and federal projects that have the potential to affect historic and cultural resources. Previously she worked in the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office and was a graduate student instructor at the University of Michigan’s A. Alfred Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning. She continues as a PhD candidate at the university, working on a doctorate in Architecture.

“Jessica has 15 years of broad experience and at DLNR has had increasing job responsibilities, including serving as SHPD Acting Administrator when needed,” said DLNR Chair Dawn Chang. “She’s been closely involved with county and federal officials working to inventory and restore historic structures and properties damaged during last year’s Lahaina wildfires. While she may have challenging issues ahead of her, the selection committee believed that Jessica has the professional and personal skills to coordinate the three branches, History and Culture, Archaeology, and Architecture to meet those challenges.”

In addition to her professional and academic accomplishments Puff is a published author; has documented oral histories with numerous architects and has been an invited speaker at numerous symposia and conferences.

Puff said, “I’m honored and humbled to lead the SHPD team. Our mission is to preserve and sustain Hawaiʻi’s history, which provides us with an ever-lasting connection and responsibility to care for the past and those who came before us. I look forward to my continued work with staff and leadership of each of the three branches to ensure the cultural resources, historic properties, and great stories of Hawaiʻi are preserved and protected.”

Puff begins her new role Monday, Sept. 23.

