FEMA Specialists Helping Floridians Apply for Assistance After Hurricane Debby

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crews continue to work in Florida neighborhoods helping people apply for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Debby.

The crews have worked in Alachua, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Sarasota, Suwannee and Taylor counties. Now they are beginning work in Baker, Citrus, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

DSA specialists wear FEMA attire and have federal photo identification badges. They go door to door in impacted neighborhoods using mobile devices to help residents apply for assistance, check the status of an application, identify potential needs and make connections with organizations that can provide resources. DSA specialists never ask for, or accept, money. Local law enforcement officials are informed when DSA crews work in a community and residents can verify their presence with local law enforcement.

The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

To view an accessible video on how to apply visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube. The deadline for applications is Oct. 9, 2024.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.