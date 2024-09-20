Temporary Restrictions Extended at Pickett State Forest

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry (TDF) is amending and extending the temporary usage restrictions at Pickett State Forest located in Pickett and Fentress Counties. Public motorized vehicle use and camping will continue to be prohibited in the northwestern portion of the forest through Feb. 1, 2025, while foot traffic and horseback riding will continue to be permitted.

“The extensive damage caused by ATVs and UTVs in the forest impacts erosion, water quality, forest health, and the safety of our own staff and visitors to the forest,” State Forester Heather Slayton said. “While we have made substantial progress on repairing roads and mitigating the harm caused to the forest ecosystem, this extension will provide us time to complete the project and determine the best path forward for public usage of this portion of the forest.”

The rehabilitation project is 60% complete. More than 1,300 hours have been spent and more than 1,500 tons of rock have been hauled to the forest to make repairs.

Under the amended restrictions for Pickett State Forest, all motorized vehicle use including, but not limited to, motorcycles, dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles, and off-highway vehicles, is prohibited in the northwest corner of the forest beyond the gate which has been installed where Redmond Rim Road and Redmond Mountain Road split.

This restriction is mandated pursuant to Tenn. Comp. R. & Regs. 0080-07-01-.05 for the protection of Pickett State Forest and the safety and welfare of visitors.

Law enforcement will continue to monitor the area to enforce motorized vehicle restrictions. Non-compliance is a violation of state law and may lead to fines and/or criminal charges. This order is in effect until Feb. 1, 2025, unless extended or revoked by the State Forester.

Damage to forest resources from motorized vehicles is not limited to Pickett State Forest. The division is monitoring and assessing measures to correct abuses across the state forest system, which includes 15 state forests totaling 168,000 acres. For all other state forests, the use of motorcycles, trail bikes, all-terrain vehicles, bicycles, and other off-road vehicles in any area of a state forest is strictly prohibited, except on designated roads or trails maintained by TDF.

Updates regarding restriction status, assessment plans, and the mitigation response for Pickett State Forest can be found online at www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/state-forests/pickett.html, on the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Facebook page, and on the Protect Tennessee Forests Facebook page and Instagram page.