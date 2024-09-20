DCR News Release – Missing Work Furlough Inmate from O‘ahu Community Correctional Center
DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION
KA ‘OIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
TOMMY JOHNSON
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HO‘OKELE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Sept. 19, 2024
Missing Work Furlough Inmate from O‘ahu Community Correctional Center
HONOLULU — O‘ahu Community Correctional Center work furlough inmate Bobby M. Cotton failed to return to OCCC Module 20 from his job-seeking pass. He was supposed to return by 5 p.m. today, Sept. 19, 2024. Sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department were notified.
Cotton, 51, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, approximately 177 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He is serving time for second-degree robbery. He now faces an additional escape charge when he is found. An escape charge is a Class C felony that is punishable by up to five years in prison, if convicted.
Cotton is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.
Anyone with information on Cotton’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or state Sheriffs at 808-586-1352.
###
Media Contact:
Rosemarie Bernardo
Public Information Officer
Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
Office: 808-587-1358
Cell: 808-683-5507
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://dcr.hawaii.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.