DCR News Release – Missing Work Furlough Inmate from O‘ahu Community Correctional Center

 

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

KA ‘OIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

 

TOMMY JOHNSON

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

 

 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sept. 19, 2024

 

Missing Work Furlough Inmate from O‘ahu Community Correctional Center

 

HONOLULU — O‘ahu Community Correctional Center work furlough inmate Bobby M. Cotton failed to return to OCCC Module 20 from his job-seeking pass. He was supposed to return by 5 p.m. today, Sept. 19, 2024. Sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department were notified.

 

Cotton, 51, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, approximately 177 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He is serving time for second-degree robbery. He now faces an additional escape charge when he is found. An escape charge is a Class C felony that is punishable by up to five years in prison, if convicted.

 

Cotton is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

 

Anyone with information on Cotton’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or state Sheriffs at 808-586-1352.

 

 

###

 

 

 

 

 

Media Contact:

Rosemarie Bernardo

Public Information Officer

Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Office: 808-587-1358

Cell: 808-683-5507

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://dcr.hawaii.gov

