Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation hosts Provincial Indigenous Games Festival during Heritage Month, 24 to 25 Sept

In the spirit if promoting and preserving the heritage of the diverse people of Gauteng, the provincial department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation will host the Annual Indigenous Games Festival on 24-25 September at the Eesterus Stadium in Tshwane.

The iconic Festival is organised in collaboration with Love-life, Gauteng Sport Confederation, City of Tshwane and the provincial Indigenous sport structures.

Over 600 participants, will take part in various indigenous games such as Morabaraba, Kgati, Njuva, Juskei, Intonga (stick-fighting), Drie-Stokies, Khokho, Dibeke and Diketo.

These games are part of a collective efforts to revive and promote indigenous recreational programs that historically brought people together and fostered socially cohesive communities.

Members of the media are cordially invited as follows:

Date: 24 & 25 September 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Eersterus Stadium, and Civic Centre

