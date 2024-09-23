Bioxytran Pioneers New Era in Antiviral Treatment with Revolutionary Galectin-Targeting Drug
Prolectin-M Promises Breakthrough Results in Neutralizing Viruses, Including COVID-19BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (OTCQB: BIXT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has announced a groundbreaking discovery in the fight against viral infections, validated by new peer-reviewed research. The company’s leading drug candidate, Prolectin-M, was highlighted in a European Society of Medicine journal article, revealing its ability to block galectin proteins essential for viral entry into human cells. This breakthrough could potentially reshape the global antiviral and vaccination markets, estimated to be worth a combined $147 billion.
The study, which employed Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, provided unprecedented insights into the viral infection process, particularly how galectin-3 proteins serve as a "molecular bridge" enabling viruses to bind to cell receptors such as ACE2. Prolectin-M’s ability to interfere with this process has shown remarkable effectiveness, eliminating viral symptoms in two independent clinical trials.
Targeting Galectins: A Revolutionary Approach
Galectins, as identified in this study, play a crucial role in the mechanics of viral infections. These proteins help viruses attach to host cells and initiate the infection process, making them a prime target for intervention. By blocking galectins on the viral spike protein, Prolectin-M prevents the virus from gaining a foothold in the body, effectively neutralizing its threat.
What makes this discovery even more significant is the potential for broad-spectrum antiviral applications. Galectins are relatively stable across different viruses, suggesting that drugs targeting them could work against a wide array of viral infections. This positions Prolectin-M as a possible solution not only for COVID-19 but also for other highly contagious viruses such as RSV and influenza.
“A Game-Changer in Antiviral Development”
“This discovery marks a paradigm shift in our approach to fighting viral diseases,” said Dr. David Platt, CEO of Bioxytran. “Traditional antiviral therapies often focus on boosting the immune system or targeting specific viral strains. Our work with Prolectin-M takes a different approach by focusing on galectins—proteins that remain consistent across viral mutations. This opens up a whole new frontier in the development of broad-spectrum antiviral drugs.”
Dr. Platt continued: “We believe this discovery could fundamentally change how we approach the treatment of not just viral diseases, but potentially other illnesses influenced by galectins, such as cancer and chronic inflammatory conditions. This is the beginning of a new era in antiviral drug development, where solutions can be deployed faster and with greater precision, thanks to advances in artificial intelligence and molecular imaging.”
Dr. Kevin Mayo, Professor at the University of Minnesota, added: “This research provides compelling evidence that targeting galectins could revolutionize antiviral treatments. Unlike traditional approaches that rely heavily on the immune response, our method works directly to neutralize the virus, offering a more reliable, faster-acting solution.”
Disrupting the Antiviral and Vaccine Markets
Bioxytran’s breakthrough arrives at a time of rapid innovation in the antiviral and vaccine markets. The global antiviral drug market, valued at $72.84 billion, continues to grow as a result of rising viral infections and the need for more effective treatments. Meanwhile, the global vaccine market, valued at $74.12 billion, is evolving with new technologies like mRNA and protein-based vaccines.
Prolectin-M’s ability to target galectins offers a novel alternative to these conventional approaches, potentially reducing the need for vaccines in certain cases. As a platform technology, Bioxytran’s approach may lead to faster, more reliable treatments for emerging viral threats, making it a game-changer in both the antiviral and vaccine industries.
For more information, visit bioxytraninc.com.
About Bioxytran, Inc.
Bioxytran, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that leverages advanced carbohydrate chemistry and artificial intelligence to develop innovative treatments for viral infections, degenerative diseases, and hypoxia. Its lead drug candidate, Prolectin-M, is an antiviral that targets galectins, a key component in the viral infection process. In addition to its work in virology, Bioxytran is pursuing treatments for stroke, pulmonary fibrosis, and other unmet medical needs.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under federal law. These statements are based on current expectations, projections, and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include those described in Bioxytran’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bioxytran undertakes no obligation to revise or update forward-looking statements unless required by law.
