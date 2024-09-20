Workshops to Empower Women will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” on Radio America

MARYLAND, September 20 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Annual Family Empowerment Resource Fair will also be discussed The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Mariela Leon, Hispanic community liaison with the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD); Jhoselyn Rodríguez, founder and CEO of Coaching Salud Holistica; Patricia Buenrostro, community health worker; Karla Fuentes, resilience advocate; Sandra Martinez, client specialist for the Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) Trauma Services; and Yanira Rodríguez, community engagement manager at Montgomery College. The show will air on Friday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The radio show will feature a workshop series called "Voces Importantes: Mujer Valiosa y Única". In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, MCPD will host a workshop series that will consist of four sessions designed to empower women who have survived sexual violence, violent crimes or domestic violence. The workshops, led by Mariela Leon, will occur on Oct. 5, Oct. 12, and Oct. 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Montgomery County Public Safety Training Academy, located at 8751 Snouffer School Rd. in Gaithersburg. The program will conclude with a fashion show on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. at the Montgomery County Police Department Headquarters at 100 Edison Park Dr. in Gaithersburg. These workshops will offer free legal guidance to participants. The sessions will be offered in Spanish. Registration is required.

The second half of the radio show will focus on Montgomery College's eighth annual Family Empowerment Resource Fair, formerly known as the Single Parent Conference. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rockville Campus, which is located at 51 Mannakee St. in Rockville. It will include empowerment panels such as "Master Your Money" and "Montgomery County at Your Fingertips". The fair will also feature community resources, including the WorkSource Montgomery Career Van, Interfaith Works Diaper Distribution, and Manna Food Center’s distribution of healthy groceries for families. In the event of rain, the fair will be held indoors at Montgomery College’s Rockville Campus.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

# # #