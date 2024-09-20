Geo Owl Participates in $273 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Central Command

Geo Owl participates in $273M task order to support USCENTCOM, delivering advanced intelligence services to enhance U.S. defense operations.

We are honored to support USCENTCOM in its vital mission to protect our nation and its interests.” — Nick Smith, CEO of Geo Owl

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geo Owl, a leading intelligence and operational support service provider, announced today its role in a five-year task order valued at up to $273 million to continue delivering intelligence expertise to the United States Central Command ( USCENTCOM ). Awarded through the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command ( INSCOM ), this contract underscores Geo Owl's commitment to enhancing national security by supporting critical defense operations.Under this task order, Geo Owl will collaborate with industry partners to provide advanced intelligence analysis, security operations support, all-source and identity intelligence, and biometric-related analysis. These efforts aim to equip decision-makers at USCENTCOM with essential intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) resources and actionable insights to safeguard U.S. forces against foreign threats."We are honored to support USCENTCOM in its vital mission to protect our nation and its interests," said Nick Smith, Geo Owl’s Founder and CEO. "Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional intelligence services and operational support. We aim to help thwart complex global threats and empower informed decisions that drive mission success."Geo Owl brings extensive experience in intelligence support, with a proven track record of rapidly deploying skilled analysts and operational personnel wherever needed. The company's comprehensive solutions are designed to address current threats to USCENTCOM intelligence operations and to anticipate and prepare for future challenges.About Geo OwlGeo Owl is a premier provider of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) services specializing in geospatial analysis, intelligence operations, and mission support. Committed to delivering actionable intelligence and operational excellence, Geo Owl supports a diverse range of clients across defense and government sectors.For more information, please visit http://www.geoowl.com Contact Info Regarding this Press Release:Email: Press@GeoOwl.comWebsite: https://www.GeoOwl.com Phone: 910.239.9207Social Media:

