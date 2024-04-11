U.S. Forest Service Selects Geo Owl for $70M Geospatial Services Contract
We are honored to serve our country both at home and abroad & look forward to bringing our mission-first attitude to help the USFS meet its requirements for geospatial and remote sensing services.”WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geo Owl, a premier provider of geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) technologies, solutions and services, has been selected for the United States Forest Service's (USFS) $70M Geospatial Services contract. The contract provides geospatial services to support the National Forest System, State and Private Forestry, and Research and Development program areas across the USFS's 193M acres of land in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Services include remote sensing, photogrammetry, geospatial analysis, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), cartography, geodesy, and Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS). USFS selected five total vendors for the multiple award indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity contract and vendors will now look to support various specific lines of effort within the agency.
— Kerry Mapes, Geo Owl's Vice President of Geospatial Solutions
"Geo Owl is excited and proud that the USFS has selected us to support its mission needs. Through our long-time support to the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, we understand the importance that the proper management of our Nation's public lands and environmental resources plays in bolstering our national security," stated Geo Owl's Vice President of Geospatial Solutions, Kerry Mapes. "We are honored to serve our country both at home and abroad and look forward to bringing our mission-first attitude to help the USFS meet its requirements for geospatial and remote sensing services."
About Geo Owl:
Founded in 2013, Geo Owl adds USFS to its growing list of federal government clients such as the United States Special Operations Command, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, the Intelligence and Security Command, Central Command, the North Carolina Department of Transportation and others. The Wilmington, NC headquartered company is an innovative leader in the expanding GEOINT industry – focused on understanding locational based insights from multiple sources such as aerial drones and satellites.
Geo Owl's mission is to create a future where everyone prospers through the power of geospatial technologies. Our team provides unmatched expertise in geospatial production, advanced imagery analysis, and remote sensing capabilities. Our industry-forward aerial and ground-based technology operated by elite, highly skilled and certified personnel provide solutions you can trust. Our services and patented Patternflows™ technology provide a one-of-a-kind resource for comprehensive geospatial mastery to our clients.
