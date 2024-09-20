Readout of the 22nd U.S.-Brazil Commercial Dialogue

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, September 20, 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. - On September 19, the United States hosted in Washington, D.C., the 22nd Plenary of the U.S.-Brazil Commercial Dialogue, which was co-chaired by Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago and Brazilian Secretary of Foreign Trade Tatiana Prazeres.

Under Secretary Lago and Secretary Prazeres were joined by the technical leads of the Commercial Dialogue’s working groups for focused discussions on promoting increased trade and continued collaboration across a variety of areas, including standards, intellectual property, trade in the digital economy, and working to prevent, reduce, and remove non-tariff trade barriers.

To advance longstanding cooperation through the Commercial Dialogue working group, Under Secretary Lago, White House Office of Management and Budget Administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs Richard L. Revesz, Brazilian Secretary for Competitiveness and Regulatory Policy Andrea Macera and Brazilian Secretary for Normative Acts Cesar Venturini Dutra Carrijo signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Good Regulatory Practices. Activities undertaken through the MOU will enable the exchange of best practices to ensure that regulations contribute to creating a stable and transparent business environment, improving government efficiency and reducing regulatory duplication.

Created in 2006, the U.S.-Brazil Commercial Dialogue brings together technical experts to share knowledge, experience, and problem-solving ideas on topics important to our business communities. In 2023, bilateral trade in goods between the United States and Brazil totaled $83.7 billion.

