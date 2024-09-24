WINTERGREEN ANNOUNCES PathPRO™ 5” PATHWAY STAKE MADE IN U.S.A.
Wintergreen Corporation proudly announces Wintergreen Lighting® PathPRO™ 5” Pathway Stake, made in the USA with a new patent pending design.
The PathPRO™ can accommodate commercial wire gauges ranging from 18 to 20 AWG and holds SPT1 and SPT2 insulative wire thickness. The PathPRO™ can display lights both horizontally and vertically, with the option to alternate bulb direction or form a pattern, limited only by your imagination. Pair these pathway stakes with the beauty of OptiCore® bulbs and the magic begins. They are ideal for outlining driveways, pathways, and sidewalks.
Wintergreen proudly announces a three-year warranty to match its high-quality light strings and bulbs. For more information on the PathPRO™, visit the Wintergreen Corporation website.
Wintergreen Lighting’s PathPRO™ Stakes are now available through Wintergreen’s wholesale channel. For more information or to become a wholesale customer, visit wintergreencorp.com.
