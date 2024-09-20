Job Training and Support for Careers in Manufacturing

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, Empire State Development is making smart, high-impact investments designed to expand the opportunity economy to all New Yorkers. The innovative ON-RAMP program partners the needs of the growing industries that we are successfully attracting to New York with a workforce we are ‘ramping up’ – with skills and training – to be successful in the jobs of tomorrow.”

State Senator Sean Ryan said, “New York is home to a growing advanced manufacturing industry and we must ensure that we have the workforce needed to fill these good-paying jobs. Job training for these workers will ensure New York continues to move our economy forward and keep up our efforts to attract established businesses and start-ups from around the world.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “The rapid growth of New York's advanced manufacturing sector underscores the critical need to equip our Upstate workforce with the skills necessary for success. The ability to reach into previously disregarded communities by providing wraparound supports, not only increases the number of potential workers, but provides the opportunity to lift individuals out of generational poverty. I am deeply appreciative of the effort behind Governor Hochul's $200 million 'ON-RAMP' program, which will make a significant investment in job training to support these careers and strengthen our region for years to come. With Micron's arrival in the district, this focus on advanced manufacturing education is more essential than ever as we embrace the opportunities within the semiconductor industry.”

Assemblymember Harry Bronson said, “I am proud to say that thanks to the advocacy and partnership of my colleagues in the Greater Rochester Majority Delegation, the Governor has identified Rochester as one of the high-impact, strategic locations for the ON-RAMP program’s new workforce development training centers. As Assembly Labor Chair, I believe we must prioritize workforce development as a means to reduce poverty and uplift our families. Critically, ON-RAMP will also address barriers to employment such as transportation, childcare, education and other social supports by providing wraparound services alongside job training. This is how we truly increase equity in our economy.”

President and CEO of CenterState Robert Simpson said, “Governor Hochul understands that for our companies to be successful and communities to succeed, investments are needed to ensure advanced manufacturing jobs are accessible to more Central New Yorkers. The ON-RAMP program will bring job training for high-growth industries right in to our neighborhoods, meeting people where they are and ensuring that job creation translates in to more equitable prosperity in our communities.”