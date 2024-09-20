Submit Release
Kamehameha Highway paving work continues on Monday, Sept. 23

Posted on Sep 20, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies drivers that the Kamehameha Highway Repaving at Likelike Highway will continue in Kāneʻohe across from Servco Toyota Monday, Sept. 23. 

Crews will be working on one lane at a time, the schedule is as follows: 

 

Monday, Sept. 23  8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.  Left turn lane Kailua bound. The left-turn traffic will be detoured to the next U-turn on Kamehameha Highway. 
  • One to two lanes of Kamehameha Highway, Kailua bound closed. 
  • One right lane closed townbound  from Kaneohe Bay Drive to Anoi Road on Likelike. 

 
Tuesday, Sept. 24  8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.  Right lane Kāne‘ohe bound closed. 
  • One lane of Kamehameha Highway, Kaneohe bound possibly closed near Windward City Shipping Center. 
  • One right lane closed townbound from Kaneohe Bay Drive to Anoi Road on Likelike. 
Wednesday, Sept. 25  8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.  Left lane Kāne‘ohe bound closed. 
  • One lane of Kamehameha Highway, Kaneohe bound possibly closed near Windward City Shopping Center. 
  • One right lane closed townbound from Kaneohe Bay Drive to Anoi Road on Likelike Highway. 
Thursday, Sept. 26  8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.  Section of Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive near the intersection, Kailua bound, right lane closed. 
  • One lane of Kamehameha Highway Kaneohe bound, possibly closed near Windward City Shopping Center. 
  • One lane of Likelike Highway Kailua bound possibly closed. 
Friday, Sept. 27  8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.  Section of Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive near the intersection, Kailua bound, left lane closed. 
  • One lane of Kamehameha Highway Kaneohe bound, possibly closed near Windward City Shopping Center. 
  • One lane of Likelike Highway Kailua bound possibly closed. 

 

The Kamehameha Highway paving project between Pali Highway and Likelike Highway ends at the state right of way on Kamehameha Highway fronting Servco Toyota.  

 

This segment of the project is estimated to be finished on Oct. 8. 

 

The paving portion of this project is estimated to be done by mid-October, then crews will work on raising/lowering manholes and putting down permanent striping. 

 

For a list of weekly lane closures go here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/  

 

Mahalo for your patience as we improve the roadway. 

 

 

 

### 

