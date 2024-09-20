Secretary Naig Encourages Propane Consumers to Plan Ahead for Harvest, Winter Heating Needs

With strong propane supplies and prices comparable to last year, now is a good time to ‘top off the tanks’

DES MOINES, Iowa (Sept. 20, 2024) – With harvest upon us and the winter months approaching, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is reminding propane consumers to top off their propane tanks. With strong supply and prices comparable to the start of last year’s heating season, this is a good time for propane users to ensure their home and livestock barn heating as well as grain drying needs are met.

“If you utilize propane to heat your home or livestock barn, or rely on it for grain drying, now is the right time to top off your tanks,” said Secretary Naig “It’s a good time to get prepared for harvest and the colder weather that will be coming.”

Data released by the United States Energy Information Administration (EIA) on September 18, for the week ending September 13, shows that nationwide propane stocks were at 99.1 million barrels (mb) or 124 days of supply. Midwest (PADD 2) propane stocks stood at 26.97 mb, which is nearly identical to where supplies stood one year ago (26.96 mb).

Throughout the fall and winter, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship compiles state average propane price in coordination with EIA. These findings will be found as part of the Department’s weekly fuel reports.

Iowa Propane Stakeholders Group

In the fall of 2019, Iowa experienced propane supply challenges because grain drying demands caused by the late planting season coincided with an early cold snap that increased livestock and home heating needs. Since then, Secretary Naig and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship have regularly convened a group of propane stakeholders, including the Governor’s office, members of the Iowa Legislature, Iowa Propane Gas Association, propane suppliers, and several agricultural groups, to anticipate and act on any propane supply chain issues. If farmers or agribusinesses experience propane shortages, they should notify Paul Ovrom of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at 515-242-6239 or paul.ovrom@iowaagriculture.gov, or Michelle Wicker of the Iowa Propane Gas Association at 515-564-1260 or mwicker@iapropane.org.

