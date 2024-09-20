Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,001 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,599 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // Leaving Scene of Accident in Swanton // Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2006758

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:     Sgt. Mike Kamerling                       

STATION:        St. Albans             

CONTACT#:  524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 09/20/24 @ 09:30 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1982 Highgate Road, Swanton

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident

 

ACCUSED:     Unknown/ Under Investigation

 

 

VICTIM: Ira Rollo

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

State Police are conducting an investigation into a LSA which occurred at the above address. The vehicle involved was traveling South on Highgate Road when it went off the west side of the road, struck a mailbox, then left the scene. It was described as a white or light-colored vehicle which likely sustained minor front -end damage. Anyone with information is asked to call VSP St. Albans.

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // Leaving Scene of Accident in Swanton // Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more