St. Albans Barracks // Leaving Scene of Accident in Swanton // Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2006758

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 09/20/24 @ 09:30 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1982 Highgate Road, Swanton

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident

ACCUSED: Unknown/ Under Investigation

VICTIM: Ira Rollo

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

State Police are conducting an investigation into a LSA which occurred at the above address. The vehicle involved was traveling South on Highgate Road when it went off the west side of the road, struck a mailbox, then left the scene. It was described as a white or light-colored vehicle which likely sustained minor front -end damage. Anyone with information is asked to call VSP St. Albans.