St. Albans Barracks // Leaving Scene of Accident in Swanton // Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2006758
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/20/24 @ 09:30 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1982 Highgate Road, Swanton
VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident
ACCUSED: Unknown/ Under Investigation
VICTIM: Ira Rollo
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
State Police are conducting an investigation into a LSA which occurred at the above address. The vehicle involved was traveling South on Highgate Road when it went off the west side of the road, struck a mailbox, then left the scene. It was described as a white or light-colored vehicle which likely sustained minor front -end damage. Anyone with information is asked to call VSP St. Albans.
