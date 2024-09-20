Route 103 Shrewsbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Route 103 in Cuttingsville\ Shrewsbury is closed in the area of the railroad tracks, near Spring Lake Rd due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.