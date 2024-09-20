NaXum’s Platform Enhancements: Improving User Management and Event Pages

NaXum has implemented several updates designed to make the platform more efficient and easier to navigate.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NaXum has implemented several updates designed to make the platform more efficient and easier to navigate. These enhancements aim to improve user management and the functionality of event pages for both members and administrators.Mohamed Saad, a Core Tech Engineer, added a feature to ensure users are accurately placed in the platform's affiliate or customer database. When a user's category changes, the system will automatically update their status, ensuring accurate records.Joe Biñas, a UX Designer, created the frontend interfaces for the Admin Events page and the Member Host page. These new designs make it easier for both admins and members to manage and host events seamlessly.Chinazamekpere Chimbo, a Commissions Engineer, developed the backend systems that support these event pages. This ensures the pages function smoothly, enhancing the overall event management experience.These improvements highlight NaXum's dedication to continuously refining its platform to provide a more efficient and user-friendly experience for all.

