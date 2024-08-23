Refining NaXum’s Features for a Better User Experience

NaXum has made several updates to improve its platform, focusing on making features easier to use and enhancing overall functionality.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NaXum has made several updates to improve its platform, focusing on making features easier to use and enhancing overall functionality.Mohamed Saad, a Core Tech Engineer, worked on capturing specific details from the shop’s website when processing an order. This helps in tracking and better managing the orders placed through the platform.Sunday Olaoluwa, also a Core Tech Engineer, developed the necessary backend functions to support the Member Livestream Tool, making it easier for members to engage in live streaming activities within the platform.Hassan Imran, a UX Designer, designed and coded the page for members' certificates. This page is now accessible under the Training module and can be shared outside the platform, providing members with easy access to their certificates.James Ryan Pepito, another UX Designer, optimized the leaderboard widgets on the dashboard. By preloading these widgets and reducing the number of calls needed to retrieve results, the platform now performs more efficiently, especially when displaying company-wide and team results.These updates highlight NaXum’s ongoing commitment to refining its platform, ensuring it remains user-friendly and effective in meeting the needs of all its members.

