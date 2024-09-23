Intero Digital Transforms New Website into a Lead Generation Powerhouse

Intero Digital Website

The project involved key initiatives in SEO, user experience enhancements, and conversion rate optimization for gains in traffic, leads, and engagement.

The transformation we achieved is a great example of how strategic marketing and thoughtful website design can turn an online presence into a robust lead generation machine.” — Erica Garman, VP of Marketing at Intero Digital

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intero Digital, a leading full-service digital marketing agency formed from the merger of six specialized firms, released a case study about the successful launch of its unified website, InteroDigital.com. This strategic consolidation has resulted in substantial growth in the company’s organic traffic, keyword rankings, and lead generation in just one year.

Following the merger of six agencies, Intero Digital faced a critical decision regarding the future of its SEO strategy. With the new InteroDigital.com brand in place, the company decided to cease SEO efforts on the legacy brand websites and direct all resources into the new, unified domain.

“Consolidating our efforts was essential for maximizing our impact,” said Erica Garman, Vice President of Marketing at Intero Digital. “Each of the six agencies brought incredible strengths and opportunities, but continuing to spread our SEO resources across multiple sites was diluting our results. We made the decision to focus on building the Intero Digital brand, and it paid off.”

Strategic SEO Transition Pays Off

The decision to transition from six legacy sites to a single, unified platform proved highly effective. Over the course of a year, Intero Digital invested heavily in aggressive SEO initiatives, content creation, and technical enhancements. The results:

Established 4,413 new keyword rankings

Went from 0 to 48 Domain Authority

Grew organic users 174%

Increased organic leads by 538%

Realized 1517% in organic MRR

“Organic traffic has always been a key driver of lead generation for our business,” Erica Garman added. “Getting the new website to rank quickly was crucial, and by focusing on high-value keywords, local SEO initiatives, and technical SEO improvements, we successfully replaced the traffic and leads from six established websites.”

Unified Vision for Growth

The creation of Intero Digital stemmed from a vision to provide a seamless, comprehensive digital marketing strategy for clients, drawing on the specialized expertise of its six merged agencies. “By bringing together experts in SEO, web design, paid media, PR, and more, we’ve positioned ourselves as a true digital marketing powerhouse,” said Erica Garman. “The results from InteroDigital.com confirm that this unified approach is not only effective but necessary in today’s competitive landscape.”

Intero Digital’s newly consolidated website has quickly become the primary source for leads and organic traffic, replacing the performance of the six original websites, two of which accounted for 80% of total lead flow.

The Six Key Areas Driving Growth:

1. Keyword Research and Competitive Analysis:

Intero Digital identified high-value keywords and analyzed the competitive landscape, enabling them to target the most impactful search terms for their audience.

2. Content Creation and Optimization:

The team developed and optimized high-quality content tailored to their target keywords, supported by strategic link-building campaigns to enhance visibility and authority.

3. Technical SEO Improvements:

Key technical enhancements were implemented to improve site performance, such as optimizing site speed and incorporating structured data for better search engine indexing.

4. Local SEO Initiatives:

By mapping localized keywords and creating content specific to targeted markets, Intero Digital improved visibility and rankings in key geographic regions.

5. National SEO Strategy:

The company conducted advanced keyword research and optimized content for a national audience, ensuring broader reach and relevance.

6. Ongoing Monitoring and Adaptation:

Continuous monitoring of SEO performance allowed for adjustments and improvements in real-time, ensuring that the strategies remained effective and results-driven.

About Intero Digital

Intero Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency that transforms insights into real impact by combining technology, strategy, and multi-channel expertise to deliver marketing excellence and drive outstanding results.

To read the full case study and discover how Intero Digital can help your business thrive, visit the Intero Blog.

