Panorama Consulting Group Releases Latest Study of ERP Implementation Outcomes

The business transformation and ERP consulting firm, Panorama Consulting Group, today released an independent report relevant to organizations considering an ERP implementation or digital transformation.

One of the key findings was that the average project timeline decreased from 15.5 months to nine months since last year’s report. The makeup of respondent organizations remained relatively consistent, so the decrease in timeline might be more related to high SaaS adoption.

“SaaS models enable businesses to cut deployment times by eliminating on-premise infrastructure setup and expediting system deployment in the cloud,” said Chris Devault, Senior Manager of Client Services at Panorama. “However, organizations must still take the time to prioritize data readiness and ensure seamless system integration.”

The report also revealed that web-commerce leads in significant deployment, outpacing more hyped technologies, like AI and predictive analytics, in terms of widespread implementation.

“Organizations are prioritizing technologies that deliver more immediate and tangible business value," said Devault. "A web-commerce implementation that aligns with an organization’s overarching digital strategy and business goals can drive customer engagement and revenue growth."

About The 2025 ERP Report

Panorama Consulting Group developed The 2025 ERP Report to provide insights on recently completed and ongoing enterprise software projects.



About Panorama Consulting Group

Panorama Consulting Group is an independent, niche consulting firm specializing in business transformation and ERP system implementations for mid- to large-sized private- and public-sector organizations worldwide. One-hundred percent technology agnostic and independent of vendor affiliation, Panorama offers a phased, top-down strategic alignment approach and a bottom-up tactical approach, enabling each client to achieve its unique business transformation objectives by transforming its people, processes, and technology. Panorama’s services include ERP Selection, ERP Implementation, ERP Contract Negotiation, Cloud Migration, Digital Strategy, Technology Assessment, AI Readiness & Enablement, Change Management, Business Process Management, M&A Integration, Project Auditing & Recovery, and Software Expert Witness Services.

