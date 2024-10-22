Panorama Consulting Group Reveals the Top ERP Systems for Data-Driven Organizations

Panorama’s Experience Suggests That These ERP Systems Could Improve Organizations’ Decision-Making

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The business transformation and ERP consulting firm, Panorama Consulting Group, recently released an independent report highlighting the ERP systems that the consulting team frequently evaluates for clients.

“Our ERP consultants have worked closely with a variety of vendors during software selection and implementation, so we’ve come to understand which vendors are meeting the expectations modern organizations,” said Chris Devault, Senior Manager of Client Services at Panorama. “The report includes systems for SMBs and enterprise-sized organizations across industries.”

In addition to providing an overview of ten ERP vendors, the report explores common ERP implementation challenges as well as notable business technology trends.

“Organizations wanting to make data-driven decisions need ERP software that can integrate seamlessly with other business systems and provide real-time, AI-driven insights,” said Devault. “This intelligent, interconnected technology is more accessible than ever thanks to innovations such as AI as a service, analytics as a service, and low-cost sensors.”

About The 2025 Top 10 ERP Systems Report

Panorama Consulting Group developed The 2025 Top 10 ERP Systems Report to provide ERP selection guidance to organizations across all industries that are evaluating ERP systems. The report can be downloaded here: https://www.panorama-consulting.com/resource-center/top-erp-systems-report/.

About Panorama Consulting Group

Panorama Consulting Group is an independent, niche consulting firm specializing in business transformation and ERP system implementations for mid- to large-sized private- and public-sector organizations worldwide. One-hundred percent technology agnostic and independent of vendor affiliation, Panorama offers a phased, top-down strategic alignment approach and a bottom-up tactical approach, enabling each client to achieve its unique business transformation objectives by transforming its people, processes and technology. Panorama’s services include ERP Selection, ERP Implementation, ERP Contract Negotiation, Cloud Migration, Digital Strategy, Technology Assessment, Change Management, Human Capital Management, Business Process Management, M&A Integration, Project Auditing & Recovery, and Software Expert Witness Testimony.

