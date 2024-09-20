Restored LA Mid Century by Developer and Designer Jordan Bakva Comes to Market

16632 Park Lane Circle, Los Angeles, CA 90049

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the serene enclave of Bel Air Knolls, 16632 Park Lane Circle stands as a testament to masterful mid-century restoration. This 5-bedroom, 4.5-bath property, originally designed in the height of mid-century modernism, has been meticulously reimagined by the esteemed designer and developer Jordan Bakva. Known for his authentic approach to luxury residential design, Bakva has given the home new life while preserving its architectural integrity.

Upon entering the home, visitors are greeted by original terrazzo floors, juxtaposed with white oak paneling—a harmonious blend of old-world craftsmanship and modern luxury. The living room, complete with a fireplace and projection screen, seamlessly flows into a formal dining area and a chef’s kitchen outfitted with custom oak cabinetry and Bronze Fantasy marble surfaces. The kitchen's grand island, built to accommodate six, invites both everyday use and elegant gatherings.

The primary suite serves as the ultimate private retreat, featuring a boutique-inspired walk-in closet and a true-to-era integrated Ceppo sunken shower. An outdoor shower off the suite, reminiscent of Southern California's resort-style living, enhances the sense of relaxation. Four additional bedrooms, adorned with Italian travertine tiles, round out the home’s interior, offering ample space and luxury.

Outside, the home boasts a private yard with a saltwater pool and spa, creating an oasis for relaxation and entertaining. With its blend of nature-inspired elements and contemporary design, this property is more than a home—it is a sanctuary that perfectly balances function and form.

Represented by Safir Shamsi of Rodeo Realty Inc., this is a rare opportunity to own a piece of mid-century architectural history, masterfully redefined for the modern era, in one of Los Angeles’s most sought-after neighborhoods.

Photo Credit: @evanramziphoto

