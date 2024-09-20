Newnan, Coweta County, GA (September 20, 2024) – At the request of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Newnan, GA. Ronald West, age 42, of Newnan, Coweta County, Georgia, was shot and injured. No deputies were injured in this incident.

Preliminary information indicates that on September 19, 2024, at about 11:45 p.m., deputies with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Hawthorne Drive in reference to a domestic dispute between West and his parents. Deputies arrived on scene and encountered West. West threatened to shoot the deputies. West then rushed toward officers with an object, attempting to stab the deputies. West tried to stab one deputy in the vest with the object. As the deputies were moving away from West, one deputy fired his handgun, hitting West.

Deputies provided first aid on scene, and West was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Columbus at 706-565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.