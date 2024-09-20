Wisconsin’s tech boom: A new era of innovation

By Wisconsin Ambassador Cordero Barkley, Partner, TitletownTech

Wisconsin’s tech industry recently received recognition as a Regional Technology Hub from the federal government. This designation honors the growth and investment that have been taking place in the state’s tech sector for some time, fueling the expansion of events like SummerfestTech. At this year’s SummerfestTech, an event that showcases innovation and progress from across Wisconsin and the surrounding region, WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes highlighted the state’s collaborative efforts in technology and the increasing interest and investment in this dynamic sector.

One major milestone in Wisconsin’s tech momentum was Microsoft’s announcement that it will invest $3.3 billion in the state to build one of the world’s most sophisticated data centers, upskill and reskill talent, and level up Wisconsin’s manufacturing scene to maintain its competitive edge. This monumental commitment underscores the state’s growing significance in the tech industry.

Microsoft’s investment will benefit Wisconsin’s manufacturing industry through the presence of the Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) Co-Innovation Lab in Wisconsin for Manufacturing, which will be located at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee’s Connected Systems Institute (CSI).

Regarding our role, TitletownTech, together with Microsoft and CSI and backed by a coalition of both public and private sector representatives, including the WEDC and the Green Bay Packers, will focus on connecting Wisconsin’s brightest manufacturers, entrepreneurs, and established companies with leading AI experts and developers in the lab.

This will be Microsoft’s seventh established AI Co-Innovation Lab in the world and the third in the US, but it stands out as the first of its kind in terms of industry focus, collaborative framework, and location on a university campus.

As this surge of energy and focus invigorates Wisconsin, the bar for innovative technologies in the state will continue to rise. With these developments, Wisconsin is well-equipped to advance its role as a significant hub for technology and innovation.